Technical updates: 2023 Belgian Grand Prix

Mercedes has the biggest upgrade at the Belgian Grand Prix as many teams have made circuit-specific changes ahead of the summer break.

The race at Spa-Francorchamps will be the final one before a mandatory two-week shutdown of team factories, with racing resuming at Zandvoort at the end of August. Although it’s a sprint weekend and there are wet conditions, Mercedes has brought new parts that include an updated floor, as well as a rear wing that results in less drag and changes to the engine cover. There’s also a reprofiling of the sidepod inlets for reliability reasons.

Red Bull has tightened some of the packaging at the rear of the car for cooling purposes given the low temperatures expected at Spa, while Ferrari has a new rear wing like Mercedes that is better suited to lower-downforce tracks.

While Alpine has a track-specific front wing — along with Williams — it also has brought an updated floor in search of more performance, in a similar development to Aston Martin. For Mike Krack’s team, as well as the floor there are rear wing and beam wing tweaks just for the Spa layout.

McLaren and Alfa Romeo have made circuit-specific changes to the rear wing and beam wing — while Alfa has also done so to its front wing — but the AlphaTauri rear wing is a performance update.

Haas is the only team with no new developments listed.