Legge to run limited NASCAR Xfinity program with SS GreenLight

Katherine Legge will return to the NASCAR Xfinity Series for four races this season in SS GreenLight’s No.07 Chevrolet, beginning with this weekend’s Henry 180 at Road America. She will also be entered in the upcoming races at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Watkins Glen and Charlotte Motor Speedway.

“The Indy 500 made me realize that life and racing careers are too short not to go for it,” said Legge, who made her first Indy 500 start in a decade in May with Rahal Letterman Lanigan.

“My interest and passion is to continue to break new ground in motorsports. I’ve been proactive over the last year in thinking about what I want to do in my career and how I can accomplish those things. I’m so thankful to [SS GreenLight team co-owner] Bobby Dotter for the opportunity; and to Wayne Auton, Mike Helton, and Jim France for welcoming me back to NASCAR, especially at one of my favorite tracks, Road America.”

Legge, who currently competes full-time in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship Series driving the No.66 Gradient Racing Acura NSX GT3, made four NASCAR Xfinity series starts in 2018 with JD Motorsports, earning a best result of 14th at Road America.