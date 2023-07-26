Wondrous variety at the WeatherTech International Challenge with Brian Redman

The WeatherTech International Challenge with Brian Redman at Road America concluded after three days of excellent vintage racing action, exhibitions, Concours awards and activities for fans.

2023 ushered in the famed Kastner Cup as the featured marque. Renowned for its association with Triumph sports cars, this historic racing cup honors the incomparable legacy of the late R.W. “Kas” Kastner, who was instrumental in Triumph’s racing success from the late 1950s to the ’70s and beyond. Kastner’s profound influence lives on through his legendary Competition Preparation Manuals, considered essential reading for Triumph competitors to this day.

The cars, driven mainly by drivers undeniably passionate about their sport, were the main attraction. Unlike other events where spectators might be separated from stars who take the stage, car lovers milled through the paddock area, telling stories with owners and drivers and swapping insight with other enthusiasts.

Famed racer Brian Redman served as the Grand Marshal for the event and had nothing but praise for this mid-summer tradition. “This is a fantastic event,” said Redman, who has been coming to the track almost every year since 1972 and cannot get enough. “This has become the finest road racing facility in North America.”

