Wells joins Legacy Motor Club as CEO

Legacy Motor Club has appointed former team owner Cal Wells III as chief executive officer.

“Cal’s start with Legacy M.C. is the start of a new era,” team co-owner Maury Gallagher said. “With the addition of Cal, we have the right people in place. He has more than 40 years of experience in racing and his senior management experience will shine through immediately. We have had a season of many changes starting with Jimmie [Johnson] partnering with the team and the re-branding of our team, so the addition of Cal is the ‘icing on the cake’ for us right now.”

Wells (pictured above in 2010) founded Precision Preparation, Inc. in 1979, which fielded entries in off-road racing, open wheel, and the NASCAR Cup Series. After PPI, Wells served as chief operating officer and executive vice president at Michael Waltrip Racing until 2011. After his tenure with Waltrip, Wells started LNGA Consulting.

“I am truly honored and excited to be part of Legacy Motor Club,” Wells said. “Together, we will build on the strong foundation and accomplishments of the past, while driving forward with renewed focus and collaboration. The future performance of all facets of this club will be something we will all be proud of for years to come. It’s going to be something special.”

Wells also has a relationship with Toyota dating back to 1982. Legacy Motor Club will field Toyota entries in the NASCAR Cup Series beginning next season.

“I’ve known Cal for my entire career, and we are delighted to welcome him to the club,” Johnson said. “His impressive background and deep understanding of the industry – on both the racing and business side – make him the perfect fit for this role.

“Under Cal’s guidance, we are confident his leadership will take us to the next level during many upcoming transitions of the manufacturer change as well as continuing to build our brand.