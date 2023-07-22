Reddick paces mostly smooth sailing Cup practice at Pocono

Tyler Reddick was fastest in NASCAR Cup Series practice at Pocono Raceway with a lap of 168.596mph (53.382s) — his second on track Saturday afternoon. He was quickest over Kyle Busch, who ran 168.483mph.

William Byron was third fastest at 168.397mph, Kyle Larson fourth at 168.290mph and Martin Truex Jr. completed the top five at 168.205mph.

Chris Buescher was sixth fastest at 168.130mph. Buescher then went for a single-car spin off Turn 1 but kept his Ford Mustang off the wall — the only incident of practice.

Denny Hamlin was seventh fastest at 167.854mph. Hamlin crossed the finish line first at Pocono last season but, along with now-former teammate Kyle Busch, was later disqualified. It handed the win to Chase Elliott, who was eighth fastest in practice at 167.748mph.

Ty Gibbs was ninth at 167.436mph. Alex Bowman completed the top 10 at 167.408mph.

Gibbs ran the most laps — 19. It was a year ago this weekend at Pocono Raceway when he made his Cup Series debut, filling in for the injured Kurt Busch.

There are 36 drivers entered in the HighPoint.com 400.

William Byron was the fastest in the best 10 consecutive lap averages over Tyler Reddick, Gy Gibbs, Chris Buescher and Denny Hamlin.