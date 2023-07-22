Goble cruises to seventh TA2 pole in just eight races at Portland

Big Machine Vodka SPIKED Coolers TA2 Series driver Brody Goble, in the No. 69 Brown Bros. Ford/Cortex Performance Ford Mustang, is the Motul Pole Award winner for the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli Western Championship doubleheader event at Portland International Raceway. He earned his second-career pole at the track with a time of 1m14.131s.

After making his Trans Am debut last year at Ridge Motorsports Park, Goble has qualified fastest in class seven times in just eight qualifying attempts. Goble, who missed the season-opening event at Thunderhill Raceway Park, impressively sits third in the point standings and could leave Portland with the championship lead if he has two ideal races.

“I got one lap in there and the tires weren’t quite in the window, and on the second flier I just ran into a little bit of lapped traffic and I had to shut her down,” said Goble. “There’s definitely a little more in it. The Brown Bros. Racing team gave me a great car, as always. We made a few changes on test day and pretty well used the data from last year. My stress level is down; it’s the perfect weekend with the pole and doubleheader. We’re taking things one race at a time. After missing the Thunderhill event, we knew winning the championship was going to be tough, but we keep plugging away and keep chiseling away at it. I know it’s possible (to leave here with the lead) after this weekend, but I’ve got to win later today and hopefully win again tomorrow. We’ll see what happens.”

Making his Trans Am Series debut, XGT competitor Kevin Roggenbuck in the No. 45 Union Marine Audi R8 LMS was second fastest overall and best in class with a time of 1m14.409s. JC Meynet in the No. 28 Killer Shrimp Racing Chevrolet Corvette was fastest of the five GT competitors.

RESULTS