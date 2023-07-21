SRO shifts 2024 VIR date

Following the 2024 SRO America calendar announcement earlier this month at the CrowdStrike 24 Hours of Spa, a date change for the Virginia International Raceway event has been released.

VIR will now host SRO America’s various championships on July 19-21, 2024. This update avoids a conflict with the 24 Hours of Le Mans and allows for drivers, teams, and manufacturers to participate in both races.

“As we work to build the perfect calendar, there are always challenges in avoiding clashes. After feedback from our teams and drivers, we knew it would be to the benefit of our paddock to move our VIR weekend off Le Mans,” said SRO Motorsports America CEO and President Greg Gill.

Also announced is the venue for the SRO Winter Test at NOLA Motorsports Park. Set to take place February 28-29, the scheduled test will be a warmup for SRO teams and drivers as they gear up for the upcoming season.

With the dates for the 2024 season now set, SRO America sets its sights on revealing the TBA venue for Sept. 6-8 and confirming the full 2024 calendar in the coming weeks.

2024 SRO Motorsports America schedule

February 28-29 – SRO Winter Test @ NOLA Motorsports Park

April 5-7 – Sonoma Raceway – Sonoma, CA

April 26-28 – NOLA Motorsports Park – New Orleans, LA

May 17-19 – Circuit of the Americas – Austin, TX

July 19-21 – VIRginia International Raceway – Alton, VA

August 16-18 – Road America – Elkhart Lake, WI

TBA – Music City Grand Prix – Nashville, TN*

September 6-8 – TBA

October 4-6 – Indianapolis Motor Speedway – Indianapolis, IN

*GT America only