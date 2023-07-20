NASCAR podcast: Spotter/test driver Drew Herring

Drew Herring lives a bit of a double life in NASCAR as the spotter for Martin Truex Jr. and Toyota test driver. Herring (pictured at right above, with Truex) joins The Racing Writer’s Podcast to discuss his role on the roof and relationship with Truex and then digs into what goes into simulator work, being involved in the development of Next Gen (he wasn’t impressed at first), and laps spent in the wheel force car.