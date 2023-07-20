NASCAR podcast: Spotter/test driver Drew Herring

Drew Herring lives a bit of a double life in NASCAR as the spotter for Martin Truex Jr. and Toyota test driver. Herring (pictured at right above, with Truex) joins The Racing Writer’s Podcast to discuss his role on the roof and relationship with Truex and then digs into what goes into simulator work, being involved in the development of Next Gen (he wasn’t impressed at first), and laps spent in the wheel force car.
Formula 1 3m ago
Norris downplays prospects of a Silverstone repeat for McLaren in Hungary
Lando Norris played down expectations of a strong result for McLaren this weekend at the Hungaroring, despite his stunning second-place (…)
Formula 1 1hr ago
Perez not focusing on implications of Ricciardo return
Sergio Perez says he isn’t concerned about the threat posed by Daniel Ricciardo being back on the grid despite the Australian’s (…)
Indy NXT 2hr ago
Brabham replaces Nannini for Iowa Indy NXT
Indy NXT veteran Matthew Brabham will replace Matteo Nannini at Juncos Hollinger Racing for this weekend’s race at Iowa Speedway. The (…)
Formula 1 3hr ago
Ricciardo mindful of avoiding ‘trap’ that ended McLaren run
Daniel Ricciardo is confident he can avoid the same mistakes that almost ended his career at McLaren in his 12-race stint with (…)
Le Mans/WEC 3hr ago
Goodyear puts WEC LMGT3 tire options to the test
With further growth expected in Hypercar thanks to new entries from Alpine, BMW, Isotta Fraschini and Lamborghini, the LMP2 class being (…)
Formula 1 4hr ago
Tsunoda says de Vries deserved more time in F1
Yuki Tsunoda believes former AlphaTauri teammate Nyck de Vries deserved at least two more races to prove himself before losing his (…)
NASCAR 16hr ago
Van Gisbergen to make NASCAR return at Indianapolis
Shane van Gisbergen will return to the NASCAR Cup series next month, racing on the Indianapolis road course, once again driving Trackhouse (…)
Formula 1 20hr ago
De Vries breaks silence after losing AlphaTauri drive
Nyck de Vries has broken his silence since being dropped from AlphaTauri, admitting that losing his Formula 1 seat “hurts” but (…)
IMSA 21hr ago
Courtney Crone sees rewards of Diverse Driver Development Scholarship on and off track
As she stood in the Canadian Tire Motorsport Park paddock July 9, Courtney Crone was reminded of just how far-reaching the implications (…)
Team USA Scholarship 21hr ago
Elliott Budzinski: A different world
We’re now smack dab in the middle of our “summer break” in the BRSCC National Formula Ford Championship, and as time does it’s (…)
Comments