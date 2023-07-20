Haley to join Rick Ware Racing in 2024

Justin Haley will join Rick Ware Racing in 2024 with a multi-year deal to drive one of the team’s Ford Mustangs in the NASCAR Cup Series.

“This is a great day for our team on many levels,” Rick Ware said. “Having someone with Justin’s talent and background become part of our future is a testament to our commitment to growth over the past few years. I have known Justin for a long time, respect all he has achieved in many forms of motor sports and look forward to great success together.

“His versatility as a driver in multiple series, the continuity we can build around Justin and the respect amongst his peers will pay great dividends for our team. He will be a great teammate for the RWR/RFK Racing alliance.”

A car number and partners for Haley will be announced at a later date.

Haley will move to Rick Ware Racing after two seasons driving the No. 31 Chevrolet for Kaulig Racing. He moved into the series in 2021 with Spire Motorsports, whom he won a Cup Series for in 2019 in the rain-shortened summer race at Daytona International Speedway.

The 2024 season will be Haley’s fourth full year in the Cup Series. Haley, an Indiana native, has won in all three NASCAR national series.

“This is a unique opportunity that I look forward to,” Haley said. “There are many key pieces of this program I believe can help me in taking the next steps in my NASCAR career. I look forward to working with our key partners, and many additional RWR partners to be announced soon. The alliance with RFK Racing is going to be pivotal for the future of our on-track success.”