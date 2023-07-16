New Hampshire Cup Series race postponed

The NASCAR Cup Series race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway has been postponed until noon Monday due to inclement weather.

USA Network will carry coverage of the Crayon 301. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio and PRN will carry the radio coverage.

For those attending the race, gates will open at 10am ET. For those who cannot attend the race, the Speedway Motorsports Weather Guarantee will allow for an exchange toward another Speedway Motorsports NASCA or NTT IndyCar Series race during the next calendar year.

Heavy rain is expected to last throughout the day in Loudon. A flash flood warning was also issued for the area.

Christopher Bell will lead the field to the green flag Monday. He is also the defending race winner.

Bell will be joined on the front row by Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Martin Truex Jr. William Byron, the championship points leader, starts seventh. There are 36 drivers entered in the race.

The Crayon 301 is the 20th race on the schedule and the one annual visit NASCAR makes to New Hampshire. There will be six races remaining in the regular season at its conclusion.