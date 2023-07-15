Defending winner Bell grabs 'really fun' Cup Series pole at Loudon

Christopher Bell is on top again at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, this time in NASCAR Cup Series qualifying.

Bell, who won at the track last year, earned the pole Saturday with a qualifying speed of 124.781mph (30.524s). It is his first pole at New Hampshire and the fifth of his Cup Series career.

“That was a tough, man,” Bell said. “We did the tire test here in April and it was significantly cooler and the cars had a lot of grip, and that was the first time here with the low downforce package and I was surprised how much grip we had. But back-to-back from July last year to July this year, these things are sliding around like crazy and pretty evil to drive.

“It makes it really fun out there, and I’m really proud of this Rheem No. 20 group.”

Bell’s teammate at Joe Gibbs Racing, Martin Truex Jr., qualified second with a lap at 124.752mph.

Aric Almirola qualified third at 124.707mph, Joey Logano fourth at 124.589mph and Ryan Blaney fifth at 124.328mph.

Tyler Reddick qualified sixth at 124.308mph, William Byron seventh at 123.896mph, Bubba Wallace eighth at 123.871mph and Brad Keselowski ninth at 123.855mph.

Kyle Busch, who is listed 10th in the starting lineup, did not record a qualifying lap. Busch was the first driver on track in the final round and spun going into Turn 1 on what would have been his fast lap. His No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet hit the outside wall with the left rear.

It is still unclear if Busch will have to go to a backup car. The team is currently assessing the damage in the New Hampshire garage.

Kevin Harvick will start 13th in his 40th and, for now, final, start at New Hampshire. Harvick’s fastest lap was 124.479mph.

After putting down the fastest lap in practice, Michael McDowell qualified 17th with a lap at 124.207mph.

Ty Gibbs got loose in Turn 2 and got sideways in his Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota. The disrupted lap of 121.268mph put Gibbs last on the starting grid.

STARTING LINEUP