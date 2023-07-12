Racing on TV, July 13-16

All times Eastern; live broadcasts unless noted.

Thursday, July 13

Road America
TA2		 8:00-9:00pm
(D)

Road America
TA		 9:00-10:00pm
(D)

Stafford
Springs		 9:00-11:00pm

Friday, July 14

Toronto
practice 1		 3:00-4:45pm

Loudon
practice/
qualifying		 5:00-6:30pm

Denver
qualifying
1		 7:00-8:30pm

Saturday, July 15

Rome race 1 8:30-10:00am

Toronto
practice 2		 10:35-
11:35am

Loudon
practice/
qualifying		 12:00-2:00pm

NJMP 2:00pm

Loudon 2:30-3:00pm
pre-race
3:00-6:00pm
race

Toronto
qualifying		 2:50-4:20pm

Iowa 8:00-10:00pm

Sunday, July 16

Rome race 2 8:30-10:00am

Toronto
warmup		 10:15-10:45am

Denver
qualifying 2		 10:30-11:30am
(D)

NJMP 12:00-2:00pm
(R)

Toronto 1:30-2:00pm
pre-race
2:00-4:00pm
race

Denver
finals		 4:00-7:00pm

Key: SDD: Same day delay; D = delayed; R = Repeat/Replay

A variety of motor racing is available for streaming on demand at the following sites:

  • SRO-america.com
  • SCCA.com
  • Ferrari Challenge
  • The Trans Am Series airs in 60-minute highlight shows in primetime on the MAVTV Network. For those wishing to tune in live, the entire lineup of SpeedTour events will stream for free on the SpeedTour TV YouTube page. SpeedTour TV will also air non-stop activity on Saturday and Sunday (SVRA, IGT and Trans Am). You can also watch all Trans Am event activity on the Trans Am YouTube page and Facebook page.
  • All NTT IndyCar Series stream live on Peacock Premium.

