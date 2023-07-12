Johnson, Knaus join NASCAR's 2024 Hall of Fame ballot

Jimmie Johnson and Chad Knaus have joined the NASCAR Hall of Fame ballot ahead of voting on the 2024 class.

Johnson and Knaus, the seven-time Cup Series champion driver and crew chief, are the only new additions to the Modern Era list. It is the first year of eligibility for both on the Hall of Fame ballot.

In 689 career starts, Johnson has 83 wins. He’s won all the crown jewel events in the Cup Series: the Daytona 500, Coca-Cola 600, Brickyard 400 and Southern 500.

Knaus worked with Johnson from 2002 through 2018, guiding Johnson to 82 of his victories. The final two years of his career Knaus spent with William Byron, guiding Byron to his first career win in the summer of 2020.

Hall of Fame voters will select two names from the list of 10 on the Modern Era ballot. There are five individuals on the Pioneer ballot with one chosen for induction. Donnie Allison is on the Pioneer ballot for the first time.

The Landmark Award, which honors those who have made significant contributions to NASCAR, will also inductee one individual. Les Richter, a NASCAR executive, is on the list for the first time.

Voting for the 2024 class of the NASCAR Hall of Fame will be Wednesday, Aug. 2. Joey Logano, the reigning Cup Series champion, will be among those on the voting panel.

Modern Era Ballot

Neil Bonnett, won 18 times in the NASCAR Cup Series including consecutive Coca-Cola 600 victories

Tim Brewer, two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion crew chief

Jeff Burton, won 21 times in the NASCAR Cup Series including the Southern 500 and two Coca-Cola 600s

Carl Edwards, winner of 28 NASCAR Cup Series races and 2007 Xfinity Series champion

Harry Gant, winner of 18 NASCAR Cup Series races, including two Southern 500 victories

Harry Hyde, 1970 NASCAR Cup Series championship crew chief

Jimmie Johnson, seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion

Chad Knaus, seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion crew chief

Larry Phillips, first five-time NASCAR weekly series national champion

Ricky Rudd, won 23 times in NASCAR Cup Series, including the 1997 Brickyard 400

Pioneer Ballot

Donnie Allison, 10-time NASCAR Cup Series winner, 1967 Cup Series ROY

Sam Ard, NASCAR Xfinity Series pioneer and two-time champion

AJ Foyt, won seven NASCAR Cup Series races including the 1972 Daytona 500

Banjo Matthews, built cars that won more than 250 NASCAR Cup Series races and three championships

Ralph Moody, two-time NASCAR Cup Series owner champion as mechanical genius of Holman-Moody

Landmark Award

Janet Guthrie, the first female to compete in a NASCAR Cup Series superspeedway race

Alvin Hawkins, NASCAR’s first flagman; established NASCAR racing at Bowman Gray Stadium with Bill France Sr.

Lesa France Kennedy, NASCAR Executive Vice Chair and one of the most influential women in sports

Dr. Joseph Mattioli, founder of Pocono Raceway

Les Richter, longtime NASCAR executive oversaw competition, helped grow the sport on the West Coast