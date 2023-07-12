F1 in Schools finals attracts record entries

The F1 in Schools competition has attracted a record 68 entries for its World Finals at the Singapore Grand Prix later this year.

The annual challenge brings together students aged between 11 and 19 from around the world to compete against each other, using professional CAD software to design, analyze, manufacture, test and race miniature air-powered cars. The intention is to change the perception of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematic (STEM) subjects, and encourage more diverse participation through education.

With ESPN reporting a 49% year-on-year increase in its TV audience among 12-17-year-olds, the growing interest in the sport among the age group has been reflected with the entries from across 26 different countries, with Prime Racing from Brentwood High School in Pittsburgh the sole U.S. finalists.

“Formula 1 is incredibly proud of its efforts to introduce young students to STEM subjects through a unique competition,” Domenicali said. “F1 in Schools is feeding the passion for these topics among the next generation, as a record number of entries is demonstrating. It’s almost guaranteed that at least one future F1 engineer will be among the students taking part in Singapore.”

To reach the World Finals, teams of three-to-six students have had to win school, regional and national contests, and as well as being judged on their car’s speed over a 20-meter track. They are also assessed on project management, marketing, teamwork, innovation and communication.

“The 2023 Aramco F1 in Schools World Finals is set to be the biggest edition of our global STEM challenge to date,” said F1 in Schools founder and chairman Andrew Denford. “With F1’s growth and an increasing interest in STEM activities, we have been able to branch into new territories and that has been reflected in a record number of entries. We are eagerly anticipating the week of the Singapore Grand Prix to crown our new world champions.”