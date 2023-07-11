Busch Light to become primary sponsor for Chastain from 2024

Busch Light will become a primary sponsor of Ross Chastain and the No. 1 team at Trackhouse Racing next season at the start of a multiyear agreement.

“With our longstanding commitment to NASCAR, we’ve activated many different types of programs with our sponsorship throughout the years, and we’re thrilled to team up with Trackhouse Racing and Ross Chastain to continue finding compelling, creative ways to bring 21+ fans, NASCAR enthusiasts and Busch Light consumers closer to the sport they love,” said Krystyn Stowe, Head of Marketing Busch Family & Natural Family at Anheuser-Busch.

“Our goal is to showcase the things 21+ fans love while enjoying their favorite sport and favorite beer, and we can’t wait to do this along with Trackhouse Racing and Ross as they join the Busch Light family.”

Busch Light will join Trackhouse Racing after a longstanding partnership with Kevin Harvick and Stewart-Haas Racing. Harvick, the 2014 Cup Series champion, is retiring at the end of the season.

Busch Light, which is also the official beer of NASCAR, has been involved in the sport for over 44 years. Its programs include sponsorship of the Busch Pole Award in the NASCAR Cup Series as well as the Busch Light Clash, a non-points event at the start of the season.

“On the farm in Alva, Florida, Busch Light has always been the beer of choice for all of our celebrations, and now that they are right by my side as my sponsor – it’s a dream come true,” said Chastain. “This sponsorship means so much to me as the brand not only supports NASCAR but also places value and extends their support to communities that are close to my heart – the humble, hard-working people across the U.S. who enjoy cracking a cold one after an honest day’s work.”

The 2024 season will be Chastain’s sixth full year at the Cup Series level and his third with Trackhouse Racing. The 30-year-old Chastain has grown into a consistent contender under Trackhouse Racing founder Justin Marks, who hired Chastain after buying Chip Ganassi’s NASCAR operation.

Chastain had a breakout year in 2022 when he won two Cup Series races and finished second in the championship standings.

“Ross has already accomplished so much in his career and we’re so proud that an iconic brand like Busch Light sees his commitment not only to the sport, but to his fans,” Marks said. “Being sponsored by the official beer of NASCAR is such an honor and we can’t wait to see what Ross and Busch Light accomplish together in 2024 and beyond.

“It has been Trackhouse’s goal from day one to build something special and different. Something that resonates with the fans and partners in NASCAR. For Busch Light to recognize this and commit to the vision is both humbling and inspiring as we continue to write a special chapter in the history of this sport.”