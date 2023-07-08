Young Brent Crews on TA2 pole once again at Road America

Brent Crews, 15, took home the Motul Pole Award for the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli’s Big Machine Vodka SPIKED Coolers TA2 Series’ 3-Dimensional Services Group 100 at Road America after setting a new track record of 2m10.719s in his No. 70 Franklin Road/Mobil 1/GEARWRENCH Ford Mustang. Last year at the same Elkhart Lake facility, Crews made history as the youngest pole winner in Trans Am history at 14 years, three months and three days old. The following day he became the series’ youngest winner ever at 14 years, three months and four days old.

“This is my favorite track; I love this place and this is a great state,” said Crews. “This racetrack has always been my favorite ever since I came here for the first time, and then qualifying on the pole and winning last year definitely put it even higher on my list. We are starting on the right track this weekend. We had a great race car last year and so far this year, so I’m looking forward to the race.”

RESULTS