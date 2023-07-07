Marks breaks Trans Am track record at Road America

Practice and qualifying are in the books for the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli’s Denny Lamers Tribute 100 at the newly-repaved Road America. Justin Marks in the No. 99 Trackhouse Chevrolet Camaro was once again the fastest in time trials, earning his second-consecutive Motul Pole Award and fourth of the season with a record-setting time of 2m01.527s,

“We had a long discussion today after practice about how to get where I needed to be for qualifying, and the car just did everything I wanted it to do,” said Marks. “It stuck in the right places, and we were able to go out and do three good laps and park it, so I’m excited for tomorrow. The weekend started off pretty rough; I think we had a differential issue in the first test and we didn’t make any laps, then it was kind of a handful. We had to work really hard on it this weekend to get it going.”

TA qualifying top five:

1. Justin Marks, No. 99 Trackhouse Chevrolet Camaro (2m01.527s)

2. Chris Dyson, No. 16 GYM WEED Ford Mustang (2m03.384s)

3. Boris Said, No. 79 ECC/Anchor Bolt & Screw Dodge Challenger (2m04.147s)

4. David Pintaric, No. 57 Kryderacing Ford Mustang (2m04.983s)

5. Amy Ruman, No. 23 McNichols Co./Valley Automotive Chevrolet Corvette (2m06.027s)

XGT qualifying:

1. Danny Lowry, No. 42 Bennett/BridgeHaul/Pitboxes.com Mercedes AMG GT3 (2m09.840s)

2. Randy Hale, No. 31 Hale Motorsports/Marsh Racing Chevrolet Corvette (2m15.717s)

SGT qualifying:

1. Lee Saunders, No. 84 LandSearch LLC Dodge Viper (2m16.210s)

2. Ricky Sanders, No. 18 BridgeHaul/Bennett/Pitboxes.com Porsche 991.1 GT3 Cup (2m17.152s)

3. Josh Carlson, No. 36 Enseva/TC Fab/Diercks Ltd. Ford Mustang (2m17.327s)

4. Carey Grant, No. 6 Grant Racing 2 Porsche 991.1 GT3 Cup (2m17.928s)

5. Milton Grant, No. 55 Springhill Suites/Sentry Self Storage Porsche 991.1 GT3 Cup (2m18.422s)

GT qualifying:

1. Michael Attaway, No. 91 Bennett/BridgeHaul/Pitboxes.com Audi R8 (2m27.873s)

2. Chris Coffey, No. 97 Norwood Auto Italia/Traffic Grafix Maserati MC GT4 (No Time)

Full qualifying results can be found here, and practice results can be found here.

The TA/XGT/SGT/GT race will be contested on Saturday, July 8 at 12:30 p.m. CT. The race will be broadcast LIVE on MAVTV and streamed live here. The TV broadcast replay of the race will air on MAVTV on Thursday, July 13 at 9:00 p.m. ET.