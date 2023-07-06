Trans Am heads to Road America

The Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli kicks off the second half of the 2023 season at Road America this weekend with the Denny Lamers Tribute 100 for TA/XGT/SGT/GT competitors and the 3-Dimensional Services Group 100 for the Big Machine Vodka SPIKED Coolers TA2 Series.

Trans Am has made more appearances at the Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin road course than any other track, with 60 victors crowned since the series debuted there in July 1970. Although Road America is a familiar home for the series, the 4.08-mile course will feel brand-new following a complete repave since Trans Am’s last visit. Teams will have to throw away their data books for “America’s National Park of Speed” and start fresh on the new smooth surface after only the second full repave since the track opened in 1955. In addition to the new surface, competitors and spectators will also enjoy new paddock lighting, the Carousel Trail walking path around Turns 9 and 10, natural wood carvings around the facility and The Beach, a new sandy vantage point near Turn 11 with grandstand seating and palm trees.

Past Road America victors

Six drivers in this weekend’s field have taken the checkered flag at Road America before. Last year, Brent Crews made history when he became Trans Am’s youngest polesitter at 14 years, three months and three days. He followed that up the next day by becoming the youngest winner in series history at 14 years, three months and four days.

TA

Chris Dyson, No. 16 GYM WEED Ford Mustang (2020, 2021)

XGT

Danny Lowry, No. 42 BridgeHaul/Bennett Family of Companies Mercedes AMG GT3 (2022)

SGT

Lee Saunders, No. 84 LandSearch LLC Dodge Viper (2020)

TA2

Brent Crews, No. 70 Franklin Road/Mobil 1/GEARWRENCH Ford Mustang (2022)

Rafa Matos, No. 88 3-Dimensional Services Group Ford Mustang (2019)

Doug Peterson, No. 87 3-Dimensional Services Group Ford Mustang (2013 TA, 2014 TA)

Close to home

While there aren’t any drivers from the state of Wisconsin entered in this weekend’s race, a handful are from just a few hours to the south of Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin in Illinois.

TA

AJ Henriksen, No. 79 ECC/Anchor Bolt & Screw Dodge Challenger (Dundee, Ill.)

TA2

Keith Prociuk, No. 9 HP Tuners/Mike Cope Race Cars Ford Mustang (Buffalo Grove, Ill.)

Danny Bender, No. 36 Bravo Trailers Chevrolet Camaro (Northbrook, Ill.)

Bruce Nesbitt, No. 50 BrakeOMeter/Orion Motorsports Ford Mustang (Chicago, Ill.)

Denny Lamers Tribute 100

This weekend, Saturday’s TA/XGT/SGT/GT event will celebrate the life of local TA driver, businessman and philanthropist Denny Lamers, who passed away last fall, with the Denny Lamers Tribute 100. A native of Appleton, Wisconsin, Lamers was a constant fixture at Road America, competing in the last 14 events at the track and making his final start at the track in July 2022 at the age of 74. He and his company, McMahon Associates, LLC, contributed to the architectural and design work for most of the buildings on the Road America campus. In addition to naming the race in his honor, a decal bearing his name will run on all cars this weekend. Additionally, a tribute parade car from Strumpf Ford will lead the field at the start of the race, followed by Lamers’ No. 66 TA race car driven by friend, fellow driver and Appleton native Cliff Ebben. Ebben is a four-time winner at Road America, with a 2005 victory in GT1 and TA wins in 2009, 2011 and 2016. Finally, members of the Lamer family will be present for the event and will have the opportunity to give the start command and wave the green flag for the race.

Another 1-2 for CD Racing at Mid-Ohio

In one of the most exciting races of the year, Chris Dyson in the No. 16 GYM WEED Ford Mustang came from the third starting spot to win his third race of 2023 at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. With Matthew Brabham coming from eighth to finish second in the No. 20 GYM WEED Ford Mustang, CD Racing scored its fourth 1-2 finish of the year. Dyson’s CD Racing team has been on a roll, winning five of this season’s six TA events.

TA news & notes

Josh Carlson in the No. 36 Enseva/TC Fab/Marsh Racing Chevrolet Corvette will be making his first-career start with the Trans Am Series this weekend in the SGT class. AJ Henriksen in the No. 79 ECC/Anchor Bolt & Screw Dodge Challenger will be making his first start of 2023.

Justin Marks’ Trackhouse Racing NASCAR team has been on a hot streak, winning the last two NASCAR Cup Series events. Full-time driver Ross Chastain earned his first win of the season at Nashville Superspeedway on June 25, and Shane van Gisbergen made history at the Chicago Street Course last weekend, earning the victory in his first-career start, a feat which was last achieved 60 years ago.

TA mid-season points update

2021 and 2022 champion Chris Dyson in the No. 16 GYM WEED Ford Mustang currently leads the standings in the TA class after six of 11 events, earning victories at NOLA Motorsports Park, Road Atlanta and Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. Dyson has only one finish off of the podium, with a 10th-place result at Sebring International Raceway following mechanical issues. With a 2.8 average finish, Dyson is on track to battle for his third-consecutive championship.

Dyson’s CD Racing teammate Matthew Brabham in the No. 20 GYM WEED Ford Mustang is not far behind his team owner, sitting second in the standings, only 11 points back. Brabham kicked off the year with a win at Sebring and also scored a victory at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Earning an average finish of third, Brabham only has one finish off of the podium as well, finishing ninth at Road Atlanta due to motor issues.

Tomy Drissi in the No. 8 Lucas Oil Ford Mustang occupies the third position with consistent top-five finishes. The TA veteran is yet to score a win but earned a podium finish at Road Atlanta with a best finish of third.

David Pintaric in the No. 57 Kryderacing Ford Mustang is just behind Drissi in fourth. Pintaric has a best finish of fourth, which he achieved at both NOLA and Lime Rock Park.

Two-time champion Amy Ruman in the No. 23 McNichols Co. Chevrolet Corvette rounds out the top five. Ruman also has a best finish of fourth, which she achieved at Road Atlanta.

Of note, Justin Marks in the No. 99 Trackhouse Chevrolet Camaro sits sixth in points despite missing two events due to scheduling conflicts. Marks has earned three podiums, including one dominating win at Lime Rock Park, and three Motul Pole Awards.

XGT/SGT/GT mid-season points update

Danny Lowry in the No. 42 BridgeHaul/Bennett Family of Companies Mercedes AMG GT3 currently leads the XGT standings following victories at Sebring International Raceway and Indianapolis Motor Speedway. He is followed by 2022 SGT Western Championship title winner Chris Evans in the No. 92 Central Welding Supply Ford Mustang, who won the race at NOLA Motorsports Park. Nathan Byrd in the No. 88 Sonesta/Tilson/Hopegivers Porsche 911 GT3 is third in points with one victory at Lime Rock Park. Randy Hale in the No. 31 Hale Motorsports/Marsh Racing Chevrolet Corvette sits fourth, and Will Rodgers in the No. 32 Chris Evans Race Cars & Design Ford Mustang is fifth. Rodgers scored the win at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in his first-career National Championship start. Rodgers also has two victories in the Western Championship’s XGT class, winning at Sonoma Raceway and Laguna Seca from the pole, the first of which was his Trans Am debut.

Lee Saunders in the No. 84 LandSearch LLC Dodge Viper has been dominating the SGT class, earning four victories in six starts. Saunders currently holds the record for most SGT victories ever with 18. Ricky Sanders in the No. 18 BridgeHaul/Bennett/Pitboxes.com Porsche 991.1 GT3 Cup is second in the standings, winning the races at NOLA and Road Atlanta. 2022 champion Milton Grant in the No. 55 Springhill Suites/Sentry Self Storage Porsche 991.1 is third in the standings, followed by his son Carey Grant in the No. 6 Grant Racing 2 Porsche 991.1 GT3 Cup. Kaylee Bryson in the No. 26 AP Driver Development/LSI Racing Chevrolet Corvette is fifth.

The GT class has been a hard-fought battle between leader Michael Attaway in the No. 91 Bennett/BridgeHaul/Pitboxes.com Audi R8 and second-place Billy Griffin in the No. 14 Griffin Auto Care/Sheehan Towing Ford Mustang, who won the championship in the class in 2022. Attaway has one win in the class, which he achieved at NOLA, and Griffin has victories at Road Atlanta and Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Jack Rinke in the No. 12 Chevrolet Performance/Turn Key Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro sits third in the points.

1. Chris Dyson (598)

2. Matthew Brabham (587)

3. Tomy Drissi (493)

4. David Pintaric (478)

5. Amy Ruman (467)

1. Danny Lowry (345)

2. Chris Evans (246)

3. Nathan Byrd (204)

4. Randy Hale (114)

5. Will Rodgers (70)

1. Lee Saunders (415)

2. Ricky Sanders (349)

3. Milton Grant (249)

4. Carey Grant (145)

5. Kaylee Bryson (63)

1. Michael Attaway (282)

2. Billy Griffin (259)

3. Jack Rinke (64)

4. Florian Eyme (57)

Triple Track Tournament to conclude at Road America

Sunday’s 3-Dimensional Services Group 100 is the final event in the 3-Dimensional Services Group Triple Track Tournament, a four-race points challenge for TA2 competitors which began at the Detroit Grand Prix. Brent Crews currently tops the standings, with Thomas Merrill 26 points back and Rafa Matos 41 points behind. With 110 possible points in a race weekend, everyone in the top 10 still has a mathematical chance to bring home the custom trophy.

1. Brent Crews (273)

2. Thomas Merrill (247)

3. Rafa Matos (232)

4. Dillon Machavern (207)

5. Austin Green (198)

6. Barry Boes (195)

7. Caleb Bacon (192)

8. Josh Sarchet (180)

9. Jade Buford (179)

10. Darin Mock (177)

Matos tied for most TA2 victories

When Rafa Matos in the No. 88 3-Dimensional Services Group Ford Mustang crossed the finish line in the 3-Dimensional Services Group Classic at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, he earned his 20th-career victory in the Big Machine Vodka SPIKED Coolers TA2 Series, tying him with Cameron Lawrence for the most victories in the class by a single driver. The two-time champion’s next victory will make him TA2’s winningest driver. Matos has a previous win at Road America, scoring the victory in 2019.

Zilisch looking for redemption

With a victory in his previous outing at the Detroit Grand Prix and a front-row starting position, Connor Zilisch in the No. 7 Silver Hare Racing Chevrolet Camaro was on a hot streak before the green flag at Mid-Ohio. Unfortunately, an electrical issue prior to gridding forced Zilisch to sacrifice his starting position and ultimately retire after completing just one lap. His last-place finish resulted in Zilisch losing one position in the point standings and dropping out of the top 10 in the Triple Track Tournament standings, in addition to allowing Brent Crews to open up his lead in the Young Gun Award points. Zilisch comes into this weekend looking to reverse his luck and make up for the points he lost. The 16-year-old finished sixth at Road America last year.

Kvapil back after impressive debut

In TA2’s last outing at Mid-Ohio, Carson Kvapil, son of NASCAR driver Travis Kvapil, made his Trans Am Series debut. The 20-year-old had a standout weekend, starting second and earning a fifth-place finish after running second until the final restart. He returns this weekend in the No. 8 SLR-M1 Race Cars Chevrolet Camaro for TeamSLR.

TA2 news & notes

Following a hard wreck at the Detroit Grand Prix, Evan Slater in the No. 6 Franklin Road Apparel Chevrolet Camaro returns to the track this weekend. Slater was forced to sit out at Mid-Ohio due to concussion protocols as a result of the Detroit crash.

Argentine driver Mariano Werner returns to TA2 in his No. 12 Memo Corse/Mike Cope Racing Ford Mustang. Werner has made two starts this year, with both runs ending prematurely due to a mechanical failure (NOLA Motorsports Park) and crash (Lime Rock Park).

2022 Young Gun Connor Mosack returns to Trans Am fresh off NASCAR’s Chicago Street Course event last weekend. Mosack last joined Trans Am in February at Sebring International Raceway, where he earned the Motul Pole Award.

David Dickerson, an experienced Spec Racer Ford driver, will make his Big Machine Vodka SPIKED Coolers TA2 Series debut this weekend at Road America, driving the No. 58 Prescribe FIT Ford Mustang for B2 Motorsports. It will be the team’s first time competing at Road America.

TA2 mid-season points update

With seven of 12 races complete in 2023, the points race in the Big Machine Vodka SPIKED Coolers TA2 Series is a tight one. The top four in points are the four drivers who have won all of the races so far this season.

NOLA Motorsports Park and Detroit Grand Prix Race 1 winner Brent Crews leads the standings in his No. 70 Franklin Road/Mobil 1/GEARWRENCH Ford Mustang. In addition to his two victories, the 15-year-old Young Gun has an average finish of 4.2 and has finished no worse than 11th (Detroit Grand Prix Race 2) this season. In addition to leading the points, he also sits atop the Young Gun Award standings.

2022 champion Thomas Merrill in the No. 26 Bennett/HP Tuners/Mike Cope Race Cars Ford Mustang is second in points. Merrill won the event at Lime Rock Park and has also shown incredible consistency this year with an average finish of 4.8 and a worst finish of 10th in Race 2 of the Detroit Grand Prix.

Two-time champion Rafa Matos in the No. 88 3-Dimensional Services Group Ford Mustang is a two-time winner this year, kicking off the season with a win at Sebring International Raceway and most recently earning a victory from the pole at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. With five podiums so far, Matos has an average finish of seventh due to a 13th-place finish at Lime Rock and a 26th-place finish after a hard crash in the second race of the Detroit Grand Prix.

16-year-old Connor Zilisch in the No. 7 Silver Hare Racing Chevrolet Camaro holds the fourth spot in the points after earning his first-career win at Road Atlanta and following that up with a victory in the Detroit Grand Prix Race 2. However, Zilisch has faced some bad luck as of late. He finished 24th in Race 1 of the Detroit Grand Prix after a crash, and in the most recent outing at Mid-Ohio, he completed only one lap due to an electric issue at the start of the race.

Rounding out the top-five is Dillon Machavern, driver of the No. 17 SLR-M1 Race Cars Ford Mustang. Machavern has had an up-and-down season, missing NOLA due to illness and facing troubles in the second race of the Detroit Grand Prix, which resulted in a 22nd-place finish. However, he has demonstrated consistency otherwise and earned his first podium of the season at Mid-Ohio.

Behind Machavern sits Young Guns Darin Mock, Austin Green, and Thomas Annunziata. Adrian Wlostowski is ninth and 18-year-old Caleb Bacon is 10th. Seventh-place Green leads the Wilwood Rookie of the Year standings.

1. Brent Crews (636)

2. Thomas Merrill (613)

3. Rafa Matos (588)

4. Connor Zilisch (503)

5. Dillon Machavern (427)

1. Brent Crews (636)

2. Connor Zilisch (503)

3. Darin Mock (400)

4. Austin Green (392)

5. Thomas Annunziata (363)

1. Austin Green (392)

2. Thomas Annunziata (363)

3. Caleb Bacon (348)

4. Nathan Herne (332)

5. Thad Moffitt (323)