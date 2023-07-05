Revamped 2024 F1 calendar includes more Saturday night races

A re-ordered 2024 Formula 1 calendar will feature two Saturday night races to start next season and concludes with a pair of three consecutive race weekends as part of a record 24-race schedule.

Due to the impact of Ramadan, pre-season testing in February is followed by back-to-back races in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia that will both be held on Saturday nights. The races — on March 2 and March 9 — follow Las Vegas this year as being run on a Saturday rather than a Sunday.

The Chinese Grand Prix returns on April 21, two weeks after the Japanese Grand Prix that moves from its traditional October slot to become the fourth round after Australia.

Miami will once again be the first American race on May 5, while the Spanish Grand Prix moves to June 23 to form the first of a run of three straight race weekends also featuring Austria and Great Britain. Another major change sees Azerbaijan move to a September slot, being paired with Singapore on September 15 and 22 respectively.

There then follows an unusual three-week break until the United States Grand Prix at Circuit of The Americas on October 20, due to Qatar wanting a later slot in the schedule. Mexico City and Brazil follow COTA, before a run of Las Vegas- Qatar-Abu Dhabi concludes on December 8.

2024 Formula 1 World Championship:

February 21-23 – Pre-season testing – Bahrain

March 2 – Bahrain Grand Prix

March 9 – Saudi Arabia Grand Prix

March 24 – Australian Grand Prix

April 7 – Japanese Grand Prix

April 21 – Chinese Grand Prix

May 5 – Miami Grand Prix

May 19 – Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix

May 26 – Monaco Grand Prix

June 9 – Canadian Grand Prix

June 23 – Spanish Grand Prix

June 30 – Austrian Grand Prix

July 7 – British Grand Prix

July 21 – Hungarian Grand Prix

July 28 – Belgian Grand Prix

August 25 – Dutch Grand Prix

September 1 – Italian Grand Prix

September 15 – Azerbaijan Grand Prix

September 22 – Singapore Grand Prix

October 20 – United States Grand Prix (COTA)

October 27 – Mexico City Grand Prix

November 3 – Sao Paulo Grand Prix

November 23 – Las Vegas Grand Prix

December 1 – Qatar Grand Prix

December 8 – Abu Dhabi Grand Prix