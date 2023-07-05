Revamped 2024 F1 calendar includes more Saturday night races

A re-ordered 2024 Formula 1 calendar will feature two Saturday night races to start next season and concludes with a pair of three consecutive race weekends as part of a record 24-race schedule.
Due to the impact of Ramadan, pre-season testing in February is followed by back-to-back races in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia that will both be held on Saturday nights. The races — on March 2 and March 9 — follow Las Vegas this year as being run on a Saturday rather than a Sunday.
The Chinese Grand Prix returns on April 21, two weeks after the Japanese Grand Prix that moves from its traditional October slot to become the fourth round after Australia.
Miami will once again be the first American race on May 5, while the Spanish Grand Prix moves to June 23 to form the first of a run of three straight race weekends also featuring Austria and Great Britain. Another major change sees Azerbaijan move to a September slot, being paired with Singapore on September 15 and 22 respectively.
There then follows an unusual three-week break until the United States Grand Prix at Circuit of The Americas on October 20, due to Qatar wanting a later slot in the schedule. Mexico City and Brazil follow COTA, before a run of Las Vegas- Qatar-Abu Dhabi concludes on December 8.
2024 Formula 1 World Championship:
February 21-23 – Pre-season testing – Bahrain
March 2 – Bahrain Grand Prix
March 9 – Saudi Arabia Grand Prix
March 24 – Australian Grand Prix
April 7 – Japanese Grand Prix
April 21 – Chinese Grand Prix
May 5 – Miami Grand Prix
May 19 – Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix
May 26 – Monaco Grand Prix
June 9 – Canadian Grand Prix
June 23 – Spanish Grand Prix
June 30 – Austrian Grand Prix
July 7 – British Grand Prix
July 21 – Hungarian Grand Prix
July 28 – Belgian Grand Prix
August 25 – Dutch Grand Prix
September 1 – Italian Grand Prix
September 15 – Azerbaijan Grand Prix
September 22 – Singapore Grand Prix
October 20 – United States Grand Prix (COTA)
October 27 – Mexico City Grand Prix
November 3 – Sao Paulo Grand Prix
November 23 – Las Vegas Grand Prix
December 1 – Qatar Grand Prix
December 8 – Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
