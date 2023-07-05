America's Esterson set for FIA F3 debut at Silverstone

Max Esterson, a standout in American sim racing who went on to win the British Formula Ford Festival last October, will make his FIA Formula 3 debut at this weekend’s British Grand Prix, driving for Carlin.

Esterson is in his third full year of car racing and competing in the GB3 Championship in the UK, basing himself in London after moving from New York City to pursue a career in single-seaters after having previously been one of the top five iRacing drivers in the U.S. As a result, he has had backing from iRacing as he became the first American to win the Formula Ford Festival main event in 2022, and represented the Team USA Scholarship there a year earlier.

After finishing seventh in the GB3 Championship last year, the 20-year-old — who is also supported by Chip Ganassi Racing — has remained in the series this season but moved to Fortec Motorsport, and will now get the opportunity to race in F3 as he replaces his countryman Hunter Yeany at Carlin for both Silverstone and Hungary.

“After the challenging year I’ve been having so far in the British F3 / GB3 Championship, it would be an understatement to say I’m excited to be making my debut in the big leagues of FIA Formula 3, even if it’s a little earlier in the year than expected,” Esterson said.

“It’s also great to be starting at Silverstone, the Formula 1 track I know best, and great to have the deep and broad experience of a team like Rodin Carlin behind me. It will still be a steep learning curve and big challenge to step in cold to what is probably the single most competitive series in the world.

“Although I’m hoping to be competitive, the regular runners are some of the best in the world and have thousands of miles in the FIA F3 car. For me, the first time I drive Carlin’s car will be on Friday morning in the sole 45-minute free practice session.

“Of course in the back of my head I’m dreaming of challenging at the front, but given the circumstances, those with more experience tell me it will be a great accomplishment to make it into the top half. Either way, I’ll be pushing my hardest and learning as much as I can over the weekend.”