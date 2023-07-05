250+ entries set for Lime Rock Park Historic Festival 41

More than 250 vintage racing cars, from a 1927 Bugatti Grand Prix racer to a 1975 Kremer Porsche 935 IMSA GT, will compete during the 41st Historic Festival at Lime Rock Park over Labor Day weekend, Aug. 31- Sept. 4.

MG will be the featured race group, celebrating the centennial of the first MG sports cars, with more than 50 vintage examples participating. Formula Junior, the training class for future F1 drivers in the 1960s, will have its own racing group, representing the largest gathering of its type on the East Coast in recent history. For the first time at Lime Rock, there will also be a full field of slick Sports 2000s.

The Featured Marque at this year’s Festival will be Chrysler and its famous Hemi engine. Known for its groundbreaking designs and powerful engines, Chrysler will display several rarely seen concept cars throughout the festival, including the Dodge Firepower, the Chrysler Atlantic and the Chrysler Turbine car, each promising a fascinating glimpse into automotive innovation.

The Park will also host Ralph Gilles, Stellantis’ Chief Design Officer for the Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram and Maserati brands. Gilles, known for his significant role in the automotive industry, will serve as the Grand Marshal for the event.

