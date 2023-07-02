Aston Martin protests Austrian GP results as stewards acknowledge errors

Aston Martin has protested the results of the Austrian Grand Prix and the stewards have ordered a revisiting of the deleted lap times for track limits after errors were noted.

The race at the Red Bull Ring saw more than 100 lap times deleted for drivers exceeding track limits, and penalties handed out to Carlos Sainz, Lewis Hamilton, Pierre Gasly, Alex Albon, Esteban Ocon, Logan Sargeant, Yuki Tsunoda and Kevin Magnussen during the race for repeat infringements.

Aston Martin protested the race result that was published, claiming “that a number of cars were not penalized for a breach of Article 33.3 of the Sporting Regulations” — relating to track limits — but that protest has led to another move by the stewards to ask for the race results to be reviewed.

“In the meantime, the Stewards, having become aware of the existence of a number of deleted laps (due to exceeding track limits) that were drawn to our attention after the receipt of the protest, have requested race control to perform a reconciliation of all deleted laps with penalties applied.”

Aston Martin’s protest is most likely to be targeting the cars within 10 seconds of Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll, with Alonso within that window of Sainz in fourth and Lando Norris in fifth, and Stroll 10th but just 1.3s behind Gasly.