Pagenaud to miss Mid-Ohio qualifying after huge practice crash

Simon Pagenaud will sit out qualifying for this weekend’s NTT IndyCar Series race at Mid-Ohio following his huge crash in practice on Saturday morning.

The 2016 series champion and 2019 Indianapolis 500 winner suffered a suspected brake failure at the end of the back straight, pitching the No. 60 Meyer Shank Honda into a series of high-velocity barrel-rolls through the gravel before finally coming to rest against the tire barriers.

Pagenaud was quickly checked and released by IndyCar’s medical team, but has not been cleared to return to the cockpit today. A further evaluation on Sunday morning will determine whether he will be able to play any further part in the weekend.

“Following this morning’s incident at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, the driver of the No. 60, Simon Pagenaud, was evaluated and released by the IndyCar medical team,” read a statement issued by the series. “As per IndyCar protocol, Pagenaud has not been cleared to return to racing today. He will be re-evaluated tomorrow morning.’

Pagenaud is a previous winner at Mid-Ohio, claiming victory from pole en route to winning the title in 2016, and also finished on the podium in 2012 and 2015.

