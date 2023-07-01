F1 pays tribute following passing of Bob Fernley at 70

The Formula 1 paddock has been paying tribute to former Force India deputy team principal Bob Fernley following his death at the age of 70.

Fernley, who passed away on Friday, had worked for the Ensign F1 team and in North American motorsport prior to taking on the role of deputy team principal at Force India when Vijay Mallya took over the team from Spyker in 2008. Fernley was effectively the team principal in Mallya’s absence, a position he held much more frequently towards the mid-to-late 2010s.

The British manager left when Lawrence Stroll purchased the team’s assets in 2018, renaming it Racing Point before it evolved into Aston Martin, but Fernley was soon tasked with heading up McLaren’s IndyCar project heading to the 2019 Indianapolis 500, but was dismissed after Fernando Alonso failed to qualify for the race.

In late 2020 Fernley replaced the outgoing Stefano Domenicali as head of the FIA Single Seater Commission, a position he held until 2022.

“I am saddened to hear the news that Bob Fernley has passed away,” Domenicali said. “He was such an important part of Formula 1 and his love and passion for the sport will live forever. My thoughts are with his family and friends at this very sad time.”

Mallya himself praised the impact Fernley had on the Force India team, having held such a central role throughout its history.

“Absolutely gutted and totally devastated at the loss of my best buddy of 45 years Robert Fernley to whom I dedicate my entire career and involvement in motor racing from Formula Libre to Formula 1,” Mallya wrote. “RIP Bobby George.

“Force India Formula One Team deservedly earned the reputation of punching well above its weight. I was very proud of 4th position in the Constructors Championship in 2016 and 2017 and on course for 2018. My late buddy Robert Fernley was an integral part of this.”

Esteban Ocon drove for Force India under Fernley and took to social media to post his own tribute.

“Sad to hear about the passing of Bob Fernley,” Ocon wrote. “He was a great person and leader, and I was lucky enough to work and learn from him during my days at Force India. Sending my thoughts and condolences to his family and friends.”

And McLaren also posted about Fernley’s personal impact at the team after news of his death after a long illness.