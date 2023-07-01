Coming up: The RACER Guest Mailbag with IndyCar’s Jay Frye

The RACER Guest Mailbag returns after a long break in July when former University of Missouri tight end and offensive tackle (and now IndyCar President) Jay Frye takes your questions.

Frye joins an illustrious list of motorsport industry heavy-hitters to have stepped into the Guest Mailbag seat, including Mario Andretti, Guenther Steiner, Rick Hendrick and Michael Andretti, although he’s the first member of a series’ leadership team to get on board.

After cutting his teeth at Anheuser-Busch and later Valvoline Racing, Frye held executive positions with NASCAR teams MB2 Motorsports and Red Bull Racing. He joined Hulman Motorsports as chief revenue officer in 2013, and became IndyCar’s president of competition and operations two years later. His success in that role led to his being appointed IndyCar president in late 2018. Under his watch, IndyCar has enjoyed healthy grid numbers, strengthened commercial relationships, and technical innovations including the aeroscreen.

After years of asking RACER’s Robin Miller and now Marshall Pruett about the state of play in the IndyCar Series, this is a special opportunity for RACER’s readers to get answers straight from the source. Please submit questions to guestmailbag@racer.com by 5pm ET on Thursday, July 8.

ALSO: The regular RACER Mailbag is preparing to return from its vacation, so if you have any questions from this weekend’s IndyCar race at Mid-Ohio (or NASCAR’s inaugural street race in Chicago, or F1’s Austrian GP), send them to the usual address (mailbag@racer.com) and we’ll do the rest.