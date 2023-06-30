Legacy Motor Club appeal of post-WWTR penalty is rejected

Legacy Motor Club lost its appeal this week of the L1 penalty issued to the No. 43 team of Erik Jones.

NASCAR penalized the team after the Cup Series race at World Wide Technology Raceway for a greenhouse modification on the No. 43 Chevrolet. The car was taken for teardown inspection at the NASCAR R&D Center.

Jones and the team were docked 60 championship points and five playoff points. Dave Elenz, the team’s crew chief, was fined $75,000 and given a two-race suspension.

Chuck Deery, Dixon Johnston, and Cathy Rice heard the appeal from the National Motorsports Appeals Panel.

“The penalty was consistent with previously assessed penalties for similar situations,” their statement read. “The rule book is clear that teams are not allowed to modify single-sourced parts, and therefore the penalty was upheld.”

Danny Efland is listed as the interim crew chief for Jones this weekend at the Chicago street course (Sunday, 5:30 p.m. ET). Jones is 30th in the championship standings.

Legacy Motor Club has not announced plans to make a final appeal.