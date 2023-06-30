F1 technical updates: 2023 Austrian Grand Prix

Ferrari and McLaren both have significant updates at the Austrian Grand Prix despite it being a sprint weekend.

The teams with new parts will only have one practice session on Friday to analyze them before needing to make decisions on setup and their effectiveness. At Ferrari there is an entirely new front wing that features a redesign of all elements, as well as changes to the front floor fences, floor edge, mid floor and diffuser sidewall. Ferrari says that leads to the sidepod undercut being re-designed to suit, with the target of improved car efficiency.

McLaren’s update is more significant but only available on Lando Norris’ car, with the British driver receiving a new sidepod inlet, halo, fully revised floor, reshaped sidepod and engine cover and updated cooling louvers. The floor is designed to provide a clear downforce gain, while the other items improve the airflow conditioning to the floor itself.

AlphaTauri has updated its rear wing and associated beam wing, as well as making circuit-specific changes to the cooling louvers, and Williams has made further tweaks to the edge of the updated floor it brought to Canada as well as a front brake duct development.

Red Bull has introduced a slight rear suspension tweak, while Haas has a more reliable pitot tube to gather aerodynamic data with.