AlphaTauri set for UK expansion, new title sponsor

The AlphaTauri Formula 1 team is expanding its technical office in the United Kingdom as well as preparing for a rebranding that will be defined by a new title sponsor.

The Red Bull-owned team used to be known as Toro Rosso before it was renamed to reflect the clothing brand — that is also under the Red Bull umbrella — back in 2020. After recent comments from Helmut Marko that there would be a number of changes, new CEO Peter Bayer says the most significant will be in terms of investment in its UK facility.

“100% yes, Faenza [Italy] is the headquarters, the heart of Scuderia AlphaTauri,” Bayer said. “We are the Scuderia, but today we have 115 people in the UK in Bicester, where we have the wind tunnel. But we have a problem with that facility because it’s too small already; at the same time we need to develop our aero team, we need more space, we don’t have parking there — with Franz [Tost, team principal] the other day we had to walk about 1.5km to get to the office!

“There is a competition for talent, and we want to provide them with great facilities, a gym, with a cafeteria, which we don’t have at the moment. So we want to extend the facilities — we need a new space anyway as the rental agreement is running out.

“At the same time we have more and more difficulties to convince senior engineers, who have families, to move to Italy. Why? Because there is an issue with the international school system: there is only one in Bologna, nothing else within 2.5 hours of driving, and we believe it is better now to give those people an opportunity to work in the UK, to extend our footprint in the UK.

“So you will basically have aero team and vehicle performance group more and more based out of the UK and people joining us will be based out of the UK, but the heart of the business will be in Italy — production, a design team, HR, finances, marketing and communications in Italy.”

Marko also stated this week there would be a new team name and new sponsors, something Bayer says is currently in process as the team looks for a more recognizable identity for the future.

“Part of that rebranding exercise and establishing a set of values and a portfolio of this team is obviously discussing with a couple of sponsors, and with those sponsors we are offering and discussing the option of also having a title partnership of the team. Unfortunately, as we are bound by NDAs we cannot discuss any details, but yes we are actively discussing title partnerships with partners to move forward.

“Currently we have Scuderia AlphaTauri — that’s a deal that’s valid and functioning, and we are very proud until the end of this year. As that one is running out, we are discussing with them, discussing with others, the options of moving forward.

“Probably what Helmut is referring to is an internal discussion about exactly that — how can we create an identity for the team that is less dependent on a title sponsor, that gives us continuity and a strong baseline rather than changing from Toro Rosso to AlphaTauri to something else?

“So that’s exactly what we’re discussing and I think what Helmut was referring to. It’s a competition not only on track; we’re in a competition for sponsors, media, attention, fans, and because of that people need to know what you stand for.”