Ford reveals Mustang GT4 at Spa

On the heels of introducing the Mustang GT3 last month, Ford has revealed the second race car to come from the S650 platform, the Mustang GT4.

Unveiled ahead of this weekend’s 24 Hours of Spa in Belgium, the Mustang GT4 will be eligible for a variety of championship around the world, including SRO’s Pirelli GT4 America, IMSA’s Michelin Pilot Challenge and VP Racing SportsCar Challenge.

“The Mustang GT4 is a key member of our motorsports lineup,” said Global Director Mark Rushbrook, Ford Performance Motorsports. “It’s placement between the Mustang GT3 and soon-to-be-unveiled Mustang Dark Horse R keeps the brand in competition at all levels of on-track performance and is an important part of our customer racing program. With this new version, based off the seventh generation’s new Dark Horse model, we’ve upped the game and are ready to challenge an entire world of competitors.”

Like the GT3, the GT4 will be built by longtime Ford partner Multimatic. The Ford Coyote-based V8 race engines in the Mustang GT4, developed fully in-house by Ford Performance, will be assembled by Ford in Dearborn, Michigan.The car features Multimatic DSSV dampers, a Holinger dog-ring gearbox, paddle shifters with pneumatic actuation, natural fiber body panels, as well as a unique aero package developed to meet GT4 category targets.

“We’re proud to work with so many great partners on these race vehicle programs, said Christian Hertrich, motorsports powertrain manager, Ford Performance. “It’s also special to be able to do all of the engine work for the Mustang GT4 fully in-house. We’ve got a great team, and I’m excited for Mustang fans to see the Mustang GT4 in action.”

Like the GT3, the GT4 is based on the Dark Horse model of Mustang, the highest-performance version revealed in the latest generation’s launch. The model will also spur other ready-to-race cars from Ford, including the Mustang Dark Horse R. Also like the GT3, the Mustang GT4 at launch carried a similar Troy Lee Designs-penned livery. Ford didn’t give a date for the model’s competition debut, but that is likely to come in the Michelin Pilot Challenge race preceding the 2024 Rolex 24 At Daytona.