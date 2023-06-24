Dyson leads another CD Racing Trans Am 1-2 at Mid-Ohio

Chris Dyson came from third to win the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli race at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in one of the closest battles of the season so far. With the top four running in a tight pack for the first half of the race, Dyson was able to reel in Justin Marks and Boris Said while holding off competition from his teammate Matthew Brabham to visit GYM WEED Victory Lane for the third time this year.

After earning the Motul Pole Award in a rainy qualifying session, Marks led the field to green in his No. 99 Trackhouse Chevrolet Camaro but was immediately challenged by Said in the No. 2 Weaver/Householder/Technique Dodge Challenger. Said, who started second, took over the lead by the conclusion of the first lap and began to drive away from the pack. Marks managed to hold Dyson behind him in the No. 16 GYM WEED Ford Mustang. Meanwhile, Dyson was joined by teammate and eighth-place starter Matthew Brabham in the No. 20 GYM WEED Ford Mustang, who had impressively woven his way up through the pack. Once second through fourth place got into a rhythm, they closed the gap on Said and the four Trans Am winners ran nose to tail in that order until lap 15. The following lap, Dyson managed to get by Marks after riding his tail and looking for an opening, and on lap 19, the two-time champion worked his way around Said to take over the point position.

A caution closed the field up on lap 20, setting up an exciting restart on lap 23. Marks challenged Dyson at the wave of the green flag, but unfortunately, he locked up his left-front wheel with an aggressive attempt to pass. Marks went off the track and had to work his way out of the gravel and wet grass before continuing his race, resuming competition from last in the TA class. Meanwhile, Dyson’s teammate Brabham made the pass on Said, putting the CD Racing machines at the helm of the race.

Dyson and Brabham continued to pace the field in front of Said. Meanwhile, Marks was on a mission to retake the positions he lost. He began to pick off his competitors, engaging in hard-fought battles with Ohio drivers David Pintaric in the No. 57 Kryderacing Ford Mustang and Amy Ruman in the No. 23 McNichols Co./Valley Automotive Chevrolet Corvette. Once he had passed Ruman for the fourth position, he set his sights on Said in third. He was able to make the pass on Said with just two laps to go, securing a podium spot before following Dyson and Brabham across the finish line.

“It was an absolute thrill racing with Justin (Marks), Boris (Said) and Matthew (Brabham) as he was coming up through the field,” said Dyson in GYM WEED Victory Lane. “I think we put on a great show for everyone out there. The No. 16 car was just amazing today. I was pretty disconsolate in qualifying, so I was really hoping it was going to be dry today because we were really good in the first test session. Good Lord willing, things worked out for us. I’m honestly so honored for the CD Racing guys to come out here and have some success. We’re putting together a nice championship campaign, and I’m really looking forward to going to Road America with the GYM WEED cars and staying up front.”

Today’s 1-2 finish for CD Racing is the team’s fourth of the year and fifth victory of the season. Dyson has won a total of three races in 2023 and Brabham has earned two victories.

CD Racing has won all but one race this season.

Brabham started eighth as a result of issues during yesterday’s rainy qualifying session, making an impressive comeback to score his fifth podium of the season.

Will Rodgers in the No. 32 Chris Evans Race Cars & Design Ford Mustang was in a league of his own at Mid-Ohio, handily taking the win in the XGT class. Rodgers qualified first in class and fourth overall, then went on to finish fifth overall in his first-career Trans Am National Championship start. Rodgers’ team owner Chris Evans in the No. 92 Central Welding Supply Ford Mustang suffered a mechanical issue early in the race after engaging in a battle with Danny Lowry in the No. 43 BridgeHaul/Bennett Family of Companies Mercedes AMG GT3, leaving Lowry to earn the second step on the podium and the XGT Masters Award.

“I am very grateful to Chris Evans and the entire Chris Evans Race Cars group,” said Rodgers. “Everybody on this team is incredible and they put a great race car together. This XGT car that they built is (an awesome) machine, and I just get to be the lucky guy to drive it. It was a great race today. We were kind of in a class of our own; I feel like we ran really well and the equipment was really great. I can’t wait to do it again.”

Lee Saunders in the No. 84 LandSearch LLC Dodge Viper led the SGT race from start to finish. Ricky Sanders started in the rear of the field in his No. 18 BridgeHaul/Bennett/Pitboxes.com Porsche 991.1 GT3 Cup but was able to work his way past Milton Grant in the No. 55 Springhill Suites Sentry Self Storage Porsche 991.1 GT3 Cup and Carey Grant in the No. 6 Grant Racing 2 Porsche 991.1 GT3 Cup to finish second. Carey Grant was able to hold off his father Milton, who won the SGT race at Mid-Ohio last year, to finish third.

“First of all, I’d like to thank God for giving us a beautiful day,” said Saunders. “That was a good race. We luckily had some cars between us because Ricky (Sanders) and Carey (Grant) were both very fast. They just didn’t have enough time to get us. My two crew guys did a fantastic job getting us turned around quickly from Indianapolis. Thank you to the fans for coming out; it’s great seeing everybody here today. I really appreciate Trans Am bringing us here.”

In the GT class, Billy Griffin in the No. 14 Griffin Auto Care/Sheehan’s Towing Ford Mustang started on the pole, but got bumped in the Keyhole early in the event, going almost a lap down. This allowed Chris Coffey in the No. 97 Norwood Auto Italia/Traffic Grafix Maserati MC GTA, who had started last on the grid and worked his way up to second, to take over the lead. Coffey held the point position for the remainder of the event, while Griffin battled Jack Rinke in the No. 12 Chevrolet Performance Turn Key Chevrolet Camaro and Michael Attaway in the No. 91 Bennett/BridgeHaul/Pitboxes.com Audi R8, working his way back into the second position. Rinke rounded out the podium in third.

“It was pretty chaotic at the start,” said Coffey. “Unfortunately, I had to start dead last on the grid, so I had to work my way through the field. The first lap was really interesting. I’ve got to thank Colin Cohen; without him, there’s no way I could be here. He’s the best friend and sponsor I could ever ask for. Along with Jack, my truck driver and crew chief who does everything I can’t do, we’re basically a two-man show, so it was a blast and I hope to keep doing it. Thank you to Norwood Auto Italia.”

As the only competitor in his class, Wally Dallenbach in the No. 4 Ultimate Headers Ford Mustang led the Trans Am Heritage class from start to finish.

“I’ve loved driving that Ultimate Headers Ford Mustang; this is the last race we’ll run in that car,” said Dallenbach. “It was so great. John and Deb (Cloud) are amazing people to drive for. We’ve been trying to build something in this heritage class, but it’s time to get real and play with these TA guys. We’re having a Meissen car built this year, and we’re hoping to have it by Watkins Glen. We’ve got our fingers crossed.”

The broadcast of today’s race will air on MAVTV on Thursday, June 29 at 9:00 p.m. ET.

The Trans Am Series TA/XGT/SGT/GT classes return to the track on July 6-9 at Road America.

