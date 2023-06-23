The Week in IndyCar with Stefan Wilson

Stefan Wilson checks in to provide an update on his recovery after visiting the doctor for his one-month checkup following back surgery to repair the damage done in the crash during Indianapolis 500 practice that forced him to miss the race.
