On what was slated to be the final day of qualifying runs for the 101st Running of the Broadmoor Pikes Peak International Hill Climb, brought to you by Gran Turismo, the mountain had other plans. Unpredictable conditions and a fog-shrouded course led race officials to postpone today’s scheduled session to Friday.

Tickets for Sunday’s 12.42-mile race to the 14,115ft summit of Pikes Peak are sold out, but the event will stream live on YouTube here.