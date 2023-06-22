Herta tops Iowa IndyCar test

James Black/Penske Entertainment

Herta tops Iowa IndyCar test

IndyCar

Herta tops Iowa IndyCar test

By June 22, 2023 8:02 AM

By |

Andretti Autosport’s Colton Herta was comfortably faster than the other 19 NTT IndyCar Series drivers who partook in Wednesday’s private test on the 0.875-mile Iowa Speedway oval.

Herta, the polesitter for last weekend’s race at Road America, backed up his front-running pace with a quick lap of 18.390s in the No. 26 Honda. New Ed Carpenter Racing driver Ryan Hunter-Reay was second in the No. 20 Chevy, posting a 18.603s lap to edge Meyer Shank Racing’s Simon Pagenaud, who was third in the No. 60 Honda with a tour of 18.651s.

Chip Ganassi Racing’s Alex Palou was fourth with a 18.686s lap in the No. 10 Honda and teammate Scott Dixon was only a few thousandths of a second slower with the 18.695s lap generated with his No. 9 Honda. Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing’s Christian Lundgaard completed the top six with a 18.774s run in the No. 45 Honda which carries branding from Hy-Vee, the event’s primary sponsor.

ALL TIMES UNOFFICIAL:

  1. Colton Herta, 18.390s
  2. Ryan Hunter-Reay, 18.603s
  3. Simon Pagenaud, 18.651s
  4. Alex Palou, 18.686s
  5. Scott Dixon, 18.695s
  6. Christian Lundgaard, 18.774s
  7. Jack Harvey, 18.785s
  8. Takuma Salo, 18.785s
  9. Marcus Ericsson, 18.796s
  10. Helio Castroneves, 18.832s
  11. Kyle Kirkwood, 18.873s
  12. Devlin DeFrancesco, 18.912s
  13. Rinus VeeKay, 18.912s
  14. Ed Carpenter, 18.952s
  15. Graham Rahal, 18.979s
  16. Sting Ray Robb, 19.096s
  17. Agustin Canapino, 19.097s
  18. Romain Grosjean, 19.154s
  19. Santino Ferrucci, 19.327s
  20. Benjamin Pedersen, 19.531s

, IndyCar

Mazda MX-5 Cup | Race Highlights

LATEST NEWS

Comments

  • https://portlandforum.net/herta-tops-iowa-indycar-test/ Herta tops Iowa IndyCar test -

    […] Source link […]

blog comments powered by Disqus

More RACER
Home