Herta tops Iowa IndyCar test

Andretti Autosport’s Colton Herta was comfortably faster than the other 19 NTT IndyCar Series drivers who partook in Wednesday’s private test on the 0.875-mile Iowa Speedway oval.

Herta, the polesitter for last weekend’s race at Road America, backed up his front-running pace with a quick lap of 18.390s in the No. 26 Honda. New Ed Carpenter Racing driver Ryan Hunter-Reay was second in the No. 20 Chevy, posting a 18.603s lap to edge Meyer Shank Racing’s Simon Pagenaud, who was third in the No. 60 Honda with a tour of 18.651s.

Chip Ganassi Racing’s Alex Palou was fourth with a 18.686s lap in the No. 10 Honda and teammate Scott Dixon was only a few thousandths of a second slower with the 18.695s lap generated with his No. 9 Honda. Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing’s Christian Lundgaard completed the top six with a 18.774s run in the No. 45 Honda which carries branding from Hy-Vee, the event’s primary sponsor.

ALL TIMES UNOFFICIAL: