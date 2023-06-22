Herta tops Iowa IndyCar test

Andretti Autosport’s Colton Herta was comfortably faster than the other 19 NTT IndyCar Series drivers who partook in Wednesday’s private test on the 0.875-mile Iowa Speedway oval.
Herta, the polesitter for last weekend’s race at Road America, backed up his front-running pace with a quick lap of 18.390s in the No. 26 Honda. New Ed Carpenter Racing driver Ryan Hunter-Reay was second in the No. 20 Chevy, posting a 18.603s lap to edge Meyer Shank Racing’s Simon Pagenaud, who was third in the No. 60 Honda with a tour of 18.651s.
Chip Ganassi Racing’s Alex Palou was fourth with a 18.686s lap in the No. 10 Honda and teammate Scott Dixon was only a few thousandths of a second slower with the 18.695s lap generated with his No. 9 Honda. Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing’s Christian Lundgaard completed the top six with a 18.774s run in the No. 45 Honda which carries branding from Hy-Vee, the event’s primary sponsor.
ALL TIMES UNOFFICIAL:
- Colton Herta, 18.390s
- Ryan Hunter-Reay, 18.603s
- Simon Pagenaud, 18.651s
- Alex Palou, 18.686s
- Scott Dixon, 18.695s
- Christian Lundgaard, 18.774s
- Jack Harvey, 18.785s
- Takuma Salo, 18.785s
- Marcus Ericsson, 18.796s
- Helio Castroneves, 18.832s
- Kyle Kirkwood, 18.873s
- Devlin DeFrancesco, 18.912s
- Rinus VeeKay, 18.912s
- Ed Carpenter, 18.952s
- Graham Rahal, 18.979s
- Sting Ray Robb, 19.096s
- Agustin Canapino, 19.097s
- Romain Grosjean, 19.154s
- Santino Ferrucci, 19.327s
- Benjamin Pedersen, 19.531s
