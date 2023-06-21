IMSA places Megennis on probation for four races

IMSA has placed Robert Megennis has been placed on probation for the next four IMSA races he enters following after determining that he was responsible for a crash with Rory van der Steur in the Michelin Pilot Challenge race in Detroit on June 3.

Megennis, who was driving Turner Motorsport’s No.95 BMW, lunged to the inside of van der Steur’s No.19 van der Steur Racing Aston Martin at the hairpin after the latter had already started turning into the corner. The resultant impact sent Megennis for a brief ride over the Aston Martin and onto the top of a tire barrier before he bounced back onto the track and continued on to the pits, trailing fluid.

“Megennis… was determined by IMSA Vice President of Competition Simon Hodgson and Race Director Beaux Barfield to be responsible for an incident with Rory van der Steur in the No. 19 entry,” read an IMSA statement.

“The incident removed van der Steur from contention in the race and caused heavy damage to the No. 19 car. It also forced a lengthy clean-up effort of the racetrack resulting from Megennis’ decision to drive the damaged No. 95 car back to the pits following the incident.

“IMSA will continue to monitor all on-track conduct and will act accordingly and consistently should there be a further deterioration of driving behavior.”