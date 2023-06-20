New crew chief for Briscoe amid Stewart-Haas shake-up

Chase Briscoe will be one of two Stewart-Haas Racing drivers who have a new crew chief beginning this weekend at Nashville Superspeedway.

Richard Boswell has been paired with Briscoe and the No. 14 team. Boswell moves into the NASCAR Cup Series after working on the No. 98 with Riley Herbst in the Xfinity Series.

Briscoe is 31st in the Cup Series championship standings, the worst of the four Stewart-Haas Racing cars. The team was also penalized last month (including 120 points) for a counterfeit part on Briscoe’s Ford.

It is a reunification for Briscoe and Boswell, who won eight races together between 2018 and 2020 in the Xfinity Series. Herbst took over the car in 2021.

Johnny Klausmeier has transitioned to Stewart-Haas Racing’s vehicle performance group. Klausmeier had been Briscoe’s crew chief.

Herbst, meanwhile, will work with Davin Restivo, who has been the lead engineer on the No. 10 team for Aric Almirola in the Cup Series. Restivo has also been an engineer for Cole Custer in both the Xfinity Series (2019) and Cup Series (2020-2021).

“We made these changes in the best interests of the entire organization,” said Greg Zipadelli, chief competition officer at Stewart-Haas Racing. “Different people in new positions brings new perspectives. There’s still a lot of racing left to do this year, which means there’s still a lot of opportunity. We need to seize these opportunities and make the most of them, and fresh perspectives from the top of the pit box to the preparation inside the shop will help us do that.”