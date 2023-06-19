Yoluc replaces injured Farano for Watkins Glen

Salih Yoluc will replace John Farano in the No. 8 Tower Motorsports ORECA 07 LMP2 entry at this weekend’s IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship race from Watkins Glen. Farano is still recovering from an injury he sustained at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca that sidelined the team owner from the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Yoluc will join Will Stevens and Kyffin Simpson. Yoluc, from Turkey, most recently won the 2023 Asian Le Mans Series Championship in LMP2 and captured the 2022 European Le Mans Series Pro-Am title in LMP2.

“I’m looking forward to working with Will and Kyffin, and I am fully focused on giving it my all to help this team achieve the best results possible,” Yoluc said. “I’d like to thank John for thinking of me, he has put together a phenomenal crew and a highly competitive program, and I have full confidence that I can add a positive contribution to this team’s impressive history. I am sending him well wishes, and I will do my very best to maintain and add to the success and progress the team has made so far this season.”

Farano will be with the team in Watkins Glen, resuming his role as owner and team principal.

“I have been following Salih’s progress and successes over the last couple of years and his accomplishments speak for themselves,” Farano said. “All of us at Tower Motorsports are very excited to have Salih join us for the Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen and I could not think of anyone more perfect to step in as my replacement for this event.”