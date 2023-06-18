BMW motors to weekend sweep of GT4 America at VIR

While the first half of Pirelli GT4 America’s second race at Virginia International Raceway was punctuated by a lengthy yellow flag, there was certainly no shortage of action as drivers fought tooth and nail across every lap of green flag running, with the second stint serving as a thrilling sprint across all three classes.

Silver Class

The Silver Class were ready to make some big moves as soon as the green flag waved, notably with Michai Stephens getting a great launch around the first corner to move up into third overall in the No. 34 Conquest Racing Mercedes-AMG GT4. Frontrunners Kenton Koch and JC Dubets were back at it again in their No. 92 Random Vandals Racing BMW M4 GT4 and No. 51 Auto Technic Racing BMW M4 GT4, running nose-to-tail in first and second.

Yellow flags were brought out just four minutes into the hour-long endeavor, with just under half of the time on the clock remaining once the green flag running resumed. The second portion of the race was pivotal, as drivers put the hammer down to gain some ground before handing off their machines to the teammates waiting patiently for their turn.

Koch showed his pace on the restart as he powered ahead and established some distance between himself and Dubets, while Stephens held off a lunge from the PRO-AM competitors fighting for overall positions. They all jumped into pit lane at the end of the lap to allow Boehm, Anderson, and Webb to take over.

Boehm and Anderson ran side by side with neither party wanting to back down, but as Anderson moved down the inside and kept the No. 51 dialed in, he was able to find just enough room to squeeze past Boehm, who was now falling into the clutches of a charging Webb just before another yellow flag brought them back into formation again as the race ended under yellows, allowing Auto Technic Racing to secure the win, while Random Vandals Racing and Conquest Racing followed in second and third on the podium.

PRO-AM Class

Tyler McQuarrie went on his way, leading the pack in the No. 82 BimmerWorld BMW M4 GT4, but this time around Jason Hart was driving with all his might to stay within striking distance in his No. 47 NOLASPORT Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS Clubsport.

As the pit window opened, the class leaders opted to stay out a bit longer. Aaron Povoledo took the opportunity to close up and take some time out of the class leaders in his No. 50 Chouest Povoledo Racing Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT4.

McQuarrie handed over the reins to James Walker Jr., but it was Matt Travis in the NOLASPORT beast who came out in front for the second half of the race, as Walker Jr. was now under threat of Johan Schwartz in the No. 44 Rooster Hall Racing Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS Clubsport.

As the trio ran three-wide, Schwartz and Travis made contact, sending both drivers off into the grass and bringing out the second full-course caution of the race with 10 minutes remaining. This promoted Walker Jr. back into the lead to pick up the team’s second win of the weekend, with Curt Swearingin bringing home second place in the No. 7 ACI Motorsports Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS Clubsport, and Ross Chouest closing out the race third.

AM Class

With a strong qualifying performance working to his advantage, James Clay had a comfortable buffer in his No. 36 BimmerWorld BMW G82 M4 GT4, with a few PRO-AM cars separating him from Juan Pablo Martinez in the No. 83 NOLASPORT Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS Clubsport.

Clay swapped with Charlie Postins early, while Martinez took a gamble by running a bit longer before handing the wheel over to Nelson Calle, but the team fell to fourth in class once the driver changes were all settled. Meanwhile, Chris Allen was making his way up the grid, running in third in the No. 438 STR38 Motorsports BMW G82 M4 GT4 before Robert Mau jumped in the driver’s seat and moved up another spot into second, with the No. 72 KRUGSPEED Toyota GR Supra GT4 EVO of Anthony Geraci now took over the third spot.

Up Next

All eyes turn to Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps for the CrowdStrike 24 hours of Spa, taking place from June 29th to July 2nd. The Pirelli GT4 America powered field will be back in August as they pay a visit to the National Park of Speed, Road America.

RESULTS