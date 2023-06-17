The Bird is the word for Will Power after a bad day at Road America

Will Power already broke out his famous fingers in Saturday practice at Road America.

Later on, he climbed from his car after failing to transfer into the Firestone Fast 12 and continued to vent his anger towards Chip Ganassi Racing’s Scott Dixon — whose mistake in the morning practice session caused both drivers to crash — before eviscerating the groundskeepers at Road America and taking a jab at Romain Grosjean.

“This track’s terrible; when you go off, they do a terrible job here so they need to pick up their game,” Power said, nostrils flared. “You go off, you break your back every time; done it a couple of times this weekend so they need a kick in the butt. Just p***ed for what Dixon did this morning. It’s ruined our weekend.”

Power, whose car was heavily rebuilt after the crash, will start 24th. A tool was left in the footwell of the No. 12 Chevy which required a quick pit stop to have it removed. From there, an ill-handling car ruined any chance of making it through the opening round of knockout qualifying.

“The guys did a great job; we had a screwdriver in there but everyone thrashed and did a fantastic job,” he said. “We got out there and I did everything I could, man. So frustrating because I felt like we’re really quick this morning but just disappointed with what happened.”

A moment in practice where Andretti Autosport’s Grosjean nearly ran Power off the road was still fresh in his mind as well.

“And Grosjean is a piece of crap,” he proclaimed. “He needs a punch in the face.”

