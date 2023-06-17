Rossi stays ahead in wreck-strewn second Road America IndyCar practice

How does five red flags in a 45-minute span sound? That was what the second NTT IndyCar Series practice session had to offer Saturday morning at Road America as drivers flew off the track and crashed, spun, wiped out trackside banners, beached themselves in the gravel traps, stalled, and caused general mayhem on a constant basis as they prepared for this afternoon’s qualifying session.

Alex Palou, Scott Dixon, and Marcus Ericsson kept the Chip Ganassi Racing team busy with their respective issues and they were joined by Colton Herta, Simon Pagenaud, and more who kept IndyCar’s AMR Safety Team crew busy from start to finish.

Amid the stoppages and meetings with the tire barriers, Alexander Rossi led his second straight session with the No. 7 Chevy, posting the fastest lap of the session with a 1m40.9112s tour. Rossi’s former teammate Herta was second in the No. 27 Andretti Autosport Honda (1m41.0584s) and was bookended by Arrow McLaren’s Felix Rosenqvist in the No. 6 Chevy (1m41.2572s).

Dale Coyne Racing with HMD Motorsports’ David Malukas continued to show pace in the No. 18 Honda and ran fourth (1m41.3010s) ahead of Ganassi’s only unencumbered driver during the session, Marcus Armstrong, who was fifth in the No. 11 Honda (1m41.3488s). And an impressive Santino Ferrucci completed the top six in the No. 14 Chevy (1m41.3534s).

UP NEXT: Qualifying, 1:55pm ET

RESULTS

