Radical Cup Road America Race Two won by Jenks, Dyszelski, and Sanders

After a drama-filled race on Friday afternoon, it was almost 24 hours before the second wheel-to-wheel action of the weekend. With the green flag flying at 4:45pm after a day full of USF Pro Championships and NTT IndyCar Series qualifying and races, a rubbered-in track greeted Radical Cup racers in round eight of the 18-race championship.

With 35 drivers taking the green flag, it was a caution-filled affair as yellows bred yellows throughout the 40-minute race. In the end, it was Steve Jenks who reigned supreme in the Platinum class after he passed Indy Al Miller before the final yellow flag flew late in the race. Unable to get back to green flag racing, Jenks cruised to victory ahead of Alain Derzie, who was also able to sneak by Miller on the lap before the caution flag flew. However, following the post-race investigation into a high-speed incident involving Derzie and Kevin Poitras as the pair approached Canada Corner, Derzie was stripped of his podium, elevating Jason Plotke to third, and Scott Wagner to fourth. While Poitras himself came away unscathed, his SR10 did not, ending a stellar first weekend in the Platinum class, which saw him in second place before it all unraveled.

Danny Dyszelski was back in a familiar place in race two as he scored the win in Pro 1500 to slightly extend his point lead over Nick Persing. Also earning the fastest lap of the race, Dyszelski will line up on the inside of the front row for race three in the pole position. Nick Persing, Friday’s Pro 1500 winner, crossed the line in second for his second podium of the weekend as did Aurora Straus, who took third. Canadian Robert Soroka grabbed his second top-five result in fourth, finishing just ahead of Reid Stewart in the fifth position.

Picking up where he left off yesterday, Gavin Sanders claimed his second Pro 1340 win of the weekend and his Blue Marble Radical Cup career. After taking the class lead away from pole sitter Robert Cipriani-Detres, he cruised to victory. While the top two steps remain unchanged from Friday to Saturday, Jace Bacon returned to the podium, adding crucial points to his championship challenge. Ben Blander and Ken Savage rounded out the top-five as they crossed the line, but a post-race penalty elevated Savage to fourth and Seth Bacon to fifth.