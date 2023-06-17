Leclerc frustrated by being ignored by Ferrari pitwall in Canada

Charles Leclerc admits he is frustrated that Ferrari did not listen to him when he told the team he wanted slick tires during qualifying at the Canadian Grand Prix.

At the start of Q2 the circuit was drying out but teams were awaiting more rain that was in the vicinity, so the majority of cars went out on intermediate tires. Alex Albon was the only car on slicks but Lando Norris had already told McLaren the dry tire was the right compound, and Leclerc concurred and asked to pit to make a change but was told by Ferrari to stay out and set a time on intermediates, ultimately failing to advance to Q3 after missing the dry tire window.

“I called for slicks on the out lap, it was clearly for slicks,” Leclerc said. “The car was dry. I think Alex did that and went earlier than everybody on the slicks. That was clearly the right choice; there was no risks taken…whatsoever. But for some reason, the team decided otherwise.

“I think we are just making our life way too difficult in those situations. I had a clear opinion. We decided to do something else. I am frustrated. Having said that, other drivers did the same strategy as us and went through to Q3. You are just relying on small details instead of an easy Q2 — going through when the track is dry, you need slick tires. I don’t know what happened.”

Leclerc had told Ferrari he wanted slicks but then asked if he was pitting or the team wanted him to stay out, but he believes he made his feelings known effectively.

“I think there was no clearer way of me expressing myself this time. I will speak internally with the team and try to understand what we can do. It’s obviously not the first time in those situations that we are on the wrong side.

“I don’t want to comment on it too much. But we have to be better than that; we can’t afford to do those mistakes again. I will speak with the team.

“I clearly said my opinion, more than that I can’t really do. I have no idea what lap times Alex is doing in terms of the slicks. Maybe he is 5s off, I don’t know. I had a clear opinion, obviously Alex was fast. I have to understand what was the target in doing that, what was the aim. The track was dry.”

Leclerc is set to start the race from 10th place after teammate Carlos Sainz was penalized for impeding Pierre Gasly in Q1, demoting the other Ferrari to 11th.