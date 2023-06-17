Hulkenberg P2 under threat from possible red flag infringement

Nico Hulkenberg’s stunning second place on the grid at the Canadian Grand Prix is under threat due to a red flag infringement.

The Haas driver completed a lap in wet conditions in Q3 just before a red flag came out for Oscar Piastri’s crash, with the time good enough to secure him a spot on the front row in Montreal. However, the stewards have now summoned Hulkenberg for a potential breach of red flag regulations immediately after that moment that could result in a grid penalty.

The summons relates to an “Alleged breach of Article 37.6 a) of the FIA Formula One Sporting Regulations — Car 27 failing to stay above the minimum time set by the FIA ECU at 16:59.”

Drivers are given sector times they can be no quicker than under red flag conditions, but Hulkenberg’s team radio suggests he was unsure whether he should be maintaining a minimum speed or slowing down, with his race engineer informing him he needed to slow.

Hulkenberg has to report to the stewards at 1840 local time to argue his case.