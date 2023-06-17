D'Orlando finally snatches maiden USF Pro 2000 win at Road America

After encountering all manner of misfortune during the first seven races of the USF Pro 2000 Presented by Cooper Tires season, Michael d’Orlando, from Hartsdale, N.Y., Saturday afternoon scored a textbook, and long overdue, maiden victory for Turn 3 Motorsport. D’Orlando, last year’s USF2000 Presented by Cooper Tires champion, started from pole position but had to work hard for his victory following a spirited battle with points leader Myles Rowe (Pabst Racing with Force Indy), from Brooklyn, N.Y.

A delighted Jordan Missig (Pabst Racing), from Channahon, Ill., claimed his first-ever podium finish in the first of two races that will comprise this weekend’s L&W Supply Grand Prix of Road America.

D’Orlando served notice of his intentions during qualifying on Friday by earning the Cooper Tires Pole Award. It was his second of the season, finally breaking a record streak of seven different pole winners.

Ominously, the only driver to have converted a pole position into a race win previously this year was Christian Brooks, who did so for the same team, Turn 3 Motorsport, in the opening race on the streets of St. Petersburg. Unfortunately, it proved to be a one-off appearance for the young man from Santa Clarita, Calif., who was unable to secure the budget to continue.

But d’Orlando was undaunted. The opening stages of the 15-lap race were peppered by caution periods following a series of minor incidents, and even though d’Orlando lost his advantage after sliding wide at Turn 5 following one of the restarts, he regained the position with four laps remaining when Rowe made a similar slight error in Turn 6. D’Orlando then put his head down and maintained his lead until the checkered flag.

“It was fun but it was a long one as I was shuffled back at the beginning,” d’Orlando explained. “Myles ended up having a great start. I don’t know how that happened but he worked his way up from fourth to P2 and then by me at the restart. I just went a little deep in Turn 5. From there, I just had to work my way back restart after restart. It was a little tough because the guys behind me were quite ruthless with their moves and going off track, but I’m super proud. Turn 3 and myself put that #1 Priority car on top not just figuratively but literally. That thing was so quick. First win of the year and I am so happy. I feel like my misfortune streak is finally over. It was a great race and I am so happy. It was great to get my first win in USF Pro 2000 here at Road America.”

Rowe, who started fourth, made up two positions immediately at the start, then vaulted into the lead following d’Orlando’s error. He was disappointed to miss out on a potential fourth win of the season but relieved to know that his championship points lead had been stretched from 32 points to 47 due to problems for his closest rivals.

Missig’s joy on the podium was well-founded, for in addition to scoring a career-best finish, he picked up his third Tilton Hard Charger Award of the year after a fine drive from 14th on the grid.

Reece Ushijima (Jay Howard Driver Development), from Scottsdale, Ariz., finished fourth on the road and even led briefly in the middle portion of the race, but ultimately was relegated to 13th place following a 30s penalty for jumping one of the restarts.

Jonathan Browne (Turn 3 Motorsport), from Ratoath, Ireland, inherited the position ahead of Kiko Porto (DEForce Racing), from Recife, Brazil.

Peter Dempsey of Turn 3 Motorsport claimed his second PFC Award of the season as the winning car owner.

The second half of the weekend double-header will see the green flag at 8:00 a.m. CDT Sunday.

RESULTS