RM Sotheby’s unveils the ultimate ‘barn find’ featuring 20 Ferraris

RM Sotheby’s recently announced a once-in-a-generation collection of “barn find” Ferraris, aptly named The Lost & Found Collection, which will be presented during Monterey Car Week in August.

Nestled in downtown Speedway, Indiana, across the street from the legendary Indianapolis Motor Speedway, lies a treasure trove of dormant stallions that have remained untouched for decades, hidden away from Ferrari collectors, restorers, and the public at large, left to gather dust.

At first glance, an unsuspecting observer would never fathom that some of these lost Ferraris have graced the world’s most famous races, such as Le Mans, the Targa Florio and the Mille Miglia. Nor would they suspect that a Ferrari once owned by royalty rests silently in the heart of Indiana. One might naturally wonder how a collection of such magnitude could be consigned to the mercy of time in an Indiana warehouse — that answer lies in Hurricane Charley.

In 2004, Hurricane Charley wreaked havoc along the coast of Florida, causing widespread damage and exposing the forgotten Ferraris to the sunlight for the first time since 1990 when the barn they called home partially collapsed. Bearing the scars of debris from their dilapidated enclosure, the Ferraris were carefully relocated to a secure warehouse in Indianapolis, where they have since remained undisturbed.

“While a select group of Ferrari collectors knew about the existence of these extraordinary cars, the rest of the world remained unaware. This represents a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for enthusiasts to acquire these iconic Ferraris, some of which have participated in renowned races. Most of these lost Ferraris remain untouched, preserving their purity and original condition since the day they were acquired — a true embodiment of the “barn find” concept. It is the first time that RM Sotheby’s has presented a barn find collection of this magnitude to the market,” says Rob Myers, the visionary force behind RM Sotheby’s.

