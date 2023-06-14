TV ratings: Sonoma, Le Mans

Back on FOX for last week’s road race at Sonoma, the NASCAR Cup Series averaged a 1.65 Nielsen rating and 2.912 million household viewers, per numbers from ShowBuzzDaily.com. Last year’s’s Sonoma race aired on FS1 and averaged 1.30/2.305m.

The Xfinity Series race from Sonoma Saturday on FS1 averaged 0.46/814,000 viewers. about the same as last year’s Truck Series support race at Sonoma (0.44/777,000, also on FS1.

The NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series averaged 0.15/248,000 viewers on FS1 for delayed coverage of the finals from Bristol last Sunday, although delayed coverage of qualifying earlier in the day actually had more viewers (0.17/262K). Meanwhile the Bristol-staged, rain-postponed finals for Epping on FS1 peaked with coverage of Round 1 on Friday night, averaging 0.11/187,000.

Coverage of the 24 Hours of Le Mans on MotorTrend averaged 219,000 household viewers for the opening 540-minute “episode” starting at 9am on Saturday, and 151,000 viewers for the final 300-minute portion that began at 6am ET. Both those are up from last year on MT’s cable network, where Le Mans averaged 122,000 viewers for the opening 8.5-hour segment while Sunday’s concluding 4.5 hours averaged 118,000.