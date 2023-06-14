Racing on TV, June 15-18

All times Eastern; live broadcasts unless noted.

Thursday, June 15

COTA 7:00-8:00pm
(D)

Nurburgring
24 Hours		 8:00-9:00pm
(D)

Oschersleben 9:00-10:00pm
(D)

Friday, June 16

Montreal
practice 1		 1:25-2:30pm

Montreal
practice 1		 1:25-2:30pm

Road America
practice 1		 4:00-5:15pm

Montreal
practice 2		 4:55-6:00pm

Montreal
practice 2		 4:55-6:00pm

Saturday, June 17

Road America
practice 2		 10:55-
11:55am

Indianapolis
TA		 11:00am-
12:15pm

Montreal
practice 3		 12:25-1:30pm

Montreal
practice 3		 12:25-
1:30pm

Mt. Morris 1:00pm

Road America
qualifying		 1:55-3:25pm

Montreal
qualifying		 3:55-5:00pm

Montreal
qualifying		 3:55-5:00pm

Michigan 8:00-10:00pm

Sunday, June 18

Road America
warmup		 10:10-10:45am

Road America 11:10am-
12:10pm

Sonoma 11:30am-
12:30pm (D)

Canadian
GP		 12:30-
2:00pm
pre-race
2:00-4:00pm
race

Canadian
GP		 12:30-
2:00pm
pre-race
2:00-4:00pm
race

Buriram 1:00-2:00pm
(D)

Road America 1:00-1:30pm
pre-race
1:30-3:30pm
race

Germany 1:30-3:00pm
(SDD)

Key: SDD: Same day delay; D = delayed; R = Repeat/Replay

A variety of motor racing is available for streaming on demand at the following sites:

  • SRO-america.com
  • SCCA.com
  • Ferrari Challenge
  • The Trans Am Series airs in 60-minute highlight shows in primetime on the MAVTV Network. For those wishing to tune in live, the entire lineup of SpeedTour events will stream for free on the SpeedTour TV YouTube page. SpeedTour TV will also air non-stop activity on Saturday and Sunday (SVRA, IGT and Trans Am). You can also watch all Trans Am event activity on the Trans Am YouTube page and Facebook page.
  • All NTT IndyCar Series stream live on Peacock Premium.

