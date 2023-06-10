Trackside at Le Mans with IMSA president John Doonan

IMSA president John Doonan provides an update on the many WeatherTech SportsCar Championship teams and drivers competing at the 24 Hours of Le Mans.
NHRA 13hr ago
Enders fighting through a mentally 'dark' NHRA Pro Stock season
Erica Enders was writing her NHRA retirement letter after the first round of the Route 66 Nationals in Chicago last month. The five-time (…)
NASCAR 13hr ago
Reddick looking forward to scratching the road course itch at Sonoma
“I feel like we are really solid and feel like I did going into COTA this year,” said Tyler Redick on the eve of this weekend’s (…)
Vintage Motorsport / Historic 17hr ago
Behind the scenes of the vintage lap at the Indy 500
It’s just one lap, and is a small portion of the elaborate pre-race Indianapolis 500 pageantry. But it stirs hearts and imaginations like (…)
Le Mans/WEC 18hr ago
Hardwick finally gets Le Mans debut after passing up 2021 chance
Two years ago, Ryan Hardwick took an unusual chance: He skipped the 24 Hours of Le Mans. In the middle of the pandemic, with the race delayed (…)
SRO America 19hr ago
TR3 Racing goes Pro at VIR SRO, with Koch to join Morad in Mercedes
TR3 Racing will debut in the lead Pro division of the Fanatec GT World Challenge America powered by AWS next weekend at Virginia (…)
Le Mans/WEC 20hr ago
Toyota reveals plans for hydrogen Le Mans prototype
Toyota Motor Corporation Chairman Akio Toyoda presented the new GR H2 Racing Concept at today’s ACO pre-Le Mans press conference, (…)
Le Mans/WEC 21hr ago
COTA return among 8 WEC races for 2024
The 2024 FIA World Endurance Championship calendar was revealed today at Le Mans, following its approval from the FIA World Motor Sport (…)
Le Mans/WEC 22hr ago
New class structure confirmed for 2024 WEC
The ACO and FIA have confirmed a new FIA World Endurance Championship class structure for the 2024 season. As expected, the LMP2 class will (…)
