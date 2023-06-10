Garage 56 Le Mans Tech Tour Part 4 with the NASCAR Chevy Camaro ZL1 Cup car

Garage 56 Le Mans Tech Tour Part 4 with the NASCAR Chevy Camaro ZL1 Cup car

Learn about the unique aerodynamics with the special Garage 56 Camaro ZL1 Cup car with NASCAR’s VP of vehicle design, Brandon Thomas, in the final edition of our four-part tech tour ahead of this weekend’s 24 Hours of Le Mans.

