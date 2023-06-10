Daytona Speedway open to serving as temporary field for NFL’s Jaguars

Daytona International Speedway President Frank Kelleher confirmed reports that speedway officials will meet with those from the Jacksonville Jaguars about becoming a temporary playing field for the team.

TIAA Bank Field is the home of the Jacksonville Jaguars. However, the team is preparing for a potential renovation project of over $1 billion in the coming years and released a promotional video Friday about its “Stadium of the Future.”

Local reports started speculating that the Jaguars would need to temporarily relocate during the renovation process. Daytona being mentioned as a possible landing place.

“Daytona International Speedway is a world-renowned sports and entertainment venue and hosts a full schedule of events each year,” said Kelleher. “As good neighbors in the Florida sports community, DIS will be speaking with the Jackson Jaguars to see if we can assist them with their potential upcoming facility needs around our scheduled events.”

The Jacksonville Jaguar’s current lease goes through 2029, and a new stadium would need NFL and league owner approval. It’s expected they would need a place to play home games for two years if the renovations are approved.

Daytona International Speedway can hold 101,500 people.

“It would be an interesting solution but would also require significant investment in terms of infrastructure,” said Jacksonville Jaguars team president Mark Lamping. “It can accommodate a big crowd. It would be a little wonky, but it’s worth considering.”