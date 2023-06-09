New details of Corvette GT3 program revealed

General Motors has revealed additional details of how its Corvette customer GT3 program with the Z06 GT3.R is coming together for 2024.

Over the coming months multiple announcements are expected, confirming customer teams in IMSA’s WeatherTech Sports Car Championship, SRO championships and the FIA World Endurance Championship. Eight cars are expected to compete in year one, explained Laura Wontrop Klauser, GM Sports Car Racing Manager.

“Our desired plan has been to launch in 2024 with four cars racing in IMSA — two in GTD PRO and two in GTD — two cars in the WEC and two in SRO America,” Wontrop Klauser told RACER. “Understanding the timing of the 2024 WEC race schedule helps us coordinate build schedules to ensure we can meet the race timing, assuming our WEC attendance is granted.”

In IMSA, the four cars are likely to be split evenly across the GTD and GTD Pro categories. How the GTD PRO effort will look is still being decided, though Corvette and the Pratt Miller organization behind it are keen to have some form of factory presence if possible.

“There is a plan in place to start confirming our customer teams, and I think fans will be very happy with the organizations we have chosen,” added Wontrop Klauser.

Tire testing with Goodyear and Pirelli is a key part of the development phase for the car still to come. RACER understands that the Corvette hasn’t yet tested on either Pirelli or Goodyear tires (for SRO and WEC competition), but opportunities are expected to arise over the summer months with both manufacturers.

The prospective GTD PRO team from IMSA will lead the way in terms of testing the car over the months to come.

“We’ve said for some time that we will have factory-supported teams around the world in a number of championships with the Corvette Z06 GT3.R,” Wontrop Klauser noted. “Ensuring all our customers are set up for success is important to us.

“One of the key elements of this is our IMSA GTD PRO team who, with our support, is taking the lead on optimizing the running of the car so we can lift all teams to higher performance.”